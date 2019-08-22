Viewers of "The Young and the Restless" have been blaming Kevin and or Chloe for pushing Billy to the edge. Rumors suggest that the Fishers wanted the youngest Abbott sibling to become so enraged over Delia's death he would harm or kill Adam. Now Celeb Dirty Laundry reveals that there is a different culprit who is gaslighting Billy. Jack's little brother is doing it to himself. He has an alternate personality who has been writing Delia and Adam's names all over the house, as well as placing her toys in strategic places. This is a dark path and it will probably get darker before the truth is figured out and the proper is helped administered.

Billy spirals out of control

"Y&R" rumors from Soap Dirt, say that someone, with a serious grudge, must be gaslighting Billy and sending him spiraling into the darkness. The rumor implicates Kevin and Chloe as the two most likely suspects and will be responsible when Billy attacks Adam. Celeb Dirty Laundry, however, says that a different reason will be found as to why Delia's dad is losing it. John Abbott's youngest son will eventually be evaluated and diagnosed with dissociative disorder.

This would indicate that Billy has at least a second personality who is doing things that he does not later remember.

When Adam was allegedly killed in the cabin explosion, Billy felt vindicated for his daughter's death. Now that Victor's namesake has been found alive and well, Delia's dad cannot handle it. He is troubled that his child cannot get a second chance but her killer did. rumors also indicate that Nick will be given full custody of Christian, which will send his brother into a tailspin. Billy may decide that Adam must be dealt with once and for all. "Y&R" rumors don't say how Victor's namesake is attacked but this may be what causes.

'Y&R' tackles sensitive subjects like Alzheimer's and dissociative disorder

"The Young and the Restless" is to be commended for sensitive treatment of real-life disorders that affect millions every day. Dina's Alzheimer's disease was handled very carefully and realistically. The writers will probably do the same with Billy dealing with dissociative disorder. There most likely will be some flashback scenes that show the youngest Abbott putting everything in place that he in his right mind believes is being done by someone else.

Initially, Billy blamed Adam, but he denied it and Chelsea agreed that was not his style. Now that it is being revealed there is an emotional disorder involved, it makes sense that Adam is the target. Sharon suggested that her former lover see a psychiatrist but Billy walked out and did not go back. If rumors are correct, he is headed on a downward spiral where there will be no choice, but for him to obtain professional help.

Stay tuned to "The Young and the Restless" weekday afternoons on CBS at 12:30 PM EST.