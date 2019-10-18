NBC News is reporting that during the Alfred E Smith dinner, General James Mattis joked about the commander in chief referring to him as an overrated general. Mattis pointed out that Donald Trump had also said that Meryl Streep is an overrated actress. CNN showed the clip of the former Defense Secretary mocking the current commander in chief. The four-star general received much laughter after his comments and this may set a trend.

As republicans begin standing up against the president, more may join their ranks. Pulling U.S. troops out of Syria has caused Franklin Graham, Pat Robertson, and other evangelicals to cry foul, and more may follow their lead.

Donald Trump losing support slowly but surely

Slowly but surely, Donald Trump is losing support from his base. Congress, for the most part, remains loyal, but Evangelicals have been defecting ever since the president left the Kurds in harm's way.

If the trend continues he may stand no chance at winning re-election in 2020. General James Mattis openly mocking the commander in chief is very telling. It says that people are getting tired of the corruption, the lies and a leader who has no regard for the constitution and the rule of the law.

As time goes on and more truth is revealed regarding how devious our current president is, it will be difficult for even the White House press secretary to defend his actions.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Donald Trump

So many misconceptions and fake news come from the oval office that Americans are tiring of it. The chants of "No quid pro quo" have taken over the news until now it ha been revealed that there was "quid quo pro." Donald Trump and those few who continue to support him, simply lie, even in the face of evidence to the contrary.

Donald Trump's abuse of power will hurt him

The constant abuses of power that come from the Trump administration are astounding, Rudy Guiliani running amuck without restraint is shocking to level headed United States citizens.

Refusing to comply with subpoena's, denying, admitting and then denying, guilt on many issues is going to hurt "The Donald" in the long run. James Mattis speaking out will lead to another, which will cause one more to come forth. I believe it will soon be like the "Me too" movement.

The truth about the corruption that is taking place in the White House will eventually be laid bare for all to see. There will be nowhere for Donald Trump and his cronies to hide.

Evidence will be revealed that even his staunchest supporter will no be able to refute, but they may lie that it is fake news. It is time for the republicans in congress to put the nation ahead of their fragile egos. So what if they are mentioned in a tweet? They should suck it up and be brave like General James Mattis and turn it into a joke and move on.