When Joss Griffith took over as the new head writer on "The Young and the Restless" one of the first changes he made was to bring Michelle Stafford back as Phyllis. He promised viewers that he has a plan and that Ms. Summers would rise from the ashes of being kicked out a Jabot CEO. Thus far, the fiery redhead has had several great starts but Genoa City residents continue to push her down. Adam and Devon refused to help her obtain the Grand Phoenix hotel, but Abby decided to partner with Summer's mom.

On Wednesday, however, Victor overheard a conversation and now Phyllis will find that her loose lips will sink yet another ship. Her overconfidence will allow Chelsea and Abby to get the best of her.

Phyllis thinks she is winning but Abby turns the tables

Phyllis found out that Chelsea's late husband left her millions and the wheels began spinning in her head. Adam double-crossed her and Devon refused to help, so she needs someone with deep pockets in order to finance the Grand Phoenix deal with Abby.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Young and the Restless" Victor overheard Phyllis saying that she was going to start with her 20 percent and eventually take over the entire hotel from Ashley's daughter. Victor immediately warned his youngest child, but she was not surprised. Abby thanked her father and told him she had everything under control.

Lawson to partner with her in the Grand Phoenix deal. "Y&R" spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that Chelsea will partner with Abby and turn the tables on Ms. Summers, leaving her high and dry. Phyllis recently accused Chelsea of killing her husband, and Ms. Lawson is not going to forget that anytime soon. Her loose lips allowed Victor to find out that she was planning to doublecross his daughter, so now Abby and Chelsea will show themselves to outsmart Ms.Summers.

Abby and Chelsea outsmart Phyllis

Soap Hub indicates that Chelsea will get a shock on Thursday's episode of "The Young and the Restless" when she sees Nick hugging Sharon. This will rattle her but it won't stop her from working with Abby to take Phyllis down. Nick's younger sister and his former lover will decide to run the Grand Hotel together and leave the fiery redhead out in the cold. Phyllis will be angry and more determined than ever to pull herself up by the bootstrap and rise from the ashes.

Be sure not to miss any upcoming episodes of "The Young and the Restless" because the fallout from Abby and Chelsea tricking Phyllis is going to be ginormous. Tune in to the Genoa City action each weekday afternoon on CBS at 12:30 PM EST. Eventually, Josh Griffith will write a script where Phyllis does rise like a Phoenix from the ashes and seeks revenge on her enemies.