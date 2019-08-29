"Teen Mom" fans freaked out after the news broke that David Eason, Jenelle Evans' husband admitted to killing their dog, Nugget. Of all the controversial things around this couple, that seemed to be the straw that broke the camel's back. In fact, even MTV finally severed ties with her. Yet, Jenelle still maintains a surprisingly high number of social media followers. Actually, her Twitter following remains at 1.4 million followers.

Suggestions Jenelle Evans staged Nugget's death for publicity

Page Six reported in July, that "Jenelle Evans allegedly told investigators that she made up the story about her husband, David Eason, killing their French bulldog“for the publicity,” according to the Columbus County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office." Well, "Teen Mom 2" fans quickly accept that's the sort of thing Jenelle's famous for - publicity and media attention.

Nevertheless, the dog disappeared and most people believe David beat and killed Nugget.

Jenelle later denied she reported the dog for a publicity stunt. Cosmopolitan covered the story, noting that Jenelle actually felt the police used her for publicity. Whatever really went down may never be known. But, hatred spawned across all levels of social media from Reddit to Twitter, Instagram, and even on old YouTube trailers by MTV. One site she owned got bought out from under her and they used it to try and keep up the campaign of animal lovers against her.

Bye Twitter, everyone hates me. Depression sucks and you’ve got what you wanted. Hope you’re happy. Just keep writing about me, but I’m out. ✌🏼 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) August 10, 2019

Despite #JusticeForNugget, 'Teen Mom's' Jenelle's Twitter, IG followers remain

The hashtag #JusticeForNugget took off and trended on Twitter. It pops up on her Instagram as well. Granted, these days many "Teen Mom" fans troll on her with the hashtag.

But, Jenelle's detractors are nothing new. She always had them. Over the years she's bounced on and off Twitter because of the trolling. Her 1.4 million followers on Twitter remain, despite so many people suggesting she should disappear from social media.

Her Instagram following by nearly three million followers remains around the same as it was a year ago. In the past, her posts on Instagram often reached between 30 to 70k likes.

This still holds mostly true and a recent one showing David and Kaiser dressed up for his football team snagged nearly 50k likes in five days. In fact, her posts still attract thousands of comments. As in the past, before the Nugget incident, many of them come from haters and those who defend Jenelle Evans from those haters.

Social media followers of 'Teen Mom' alum include other reality TV stars

While some of her co-stars unfollowed Jenelle, some Reality TV stars remain on her list of followers.

These include Jay Smith and Ashley Martson of TLC's "90 Day Fiance." Others on Instagram include MacKenzie Standifer Edwards of "Teen Mom OG." Deavan Clegg of "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's" there as is Pumpkin from Mama June's WEtv show "From Not to Hot."

Like those reality TV followers, Jenelle still shares sponsored content. Actually, she even shares sponsored content that slams her. Presumably, she wouldn't if she no long acquired the necessary click-throughs to earn off them. Plus, she recently started streaming on Twitch and already pulled in about 2.55k subscribed viewers since mid-July. Many fans troll on her for that as she would be better employed spending her time devoted to her kids. But, Jenelle unapologetically ignores her haters and sails on, seemingly oblivious through every storm of condemnation.

What do you think about the fact that Jenelle Evans Eason still maintains so many followers on social media? Does it surprise you that she maintains 1.4m of them on Twitter and nearly 3 million on Instagram?

