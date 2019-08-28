On Wednesday's episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" Eric told Quinn that her friends, Shauna and Flo had done great harm to his family and never should have been allowed into his home. The Forrester patriarch was stunned when his wife defended the actions of the Fulton women. Later, after visiting her daughter in jail, Shauna begged Quinn to help her with bail money and a lawyer. Celeb Dirty Laundry says that on Thursday, Eric's wife will consider the offer and Soap Dirt reveals that Liam will continue to stand against Thomas, This will cause division and probably bring about feuding once again between the Forresters, Logans, and Spencers.

Quinn and Liam may be in hot water with the Forresters

On Wednesday's episode of "B&B," Quinn told her husband that there are two sides to every story, and defended Flo as a good young woman. She believes she needs to hear both sides of the story before deciding which side she will support. Meanwhile, Liam stood his ground when Brooke and Hope seemed confused regarding the evil Thomas had done and how he came to go over the cliff.

On Thursday, Wyatt's brother will go into the hospital room where Thomas lies comatose and Ridge will catch him berating his unconscious son.

Quinn will have to make an important decision on Thursday's "B&B" episode that may alienate her from the entire Forrester family. Wyatt has cut off all contact with Flo because she lied to the Logans about Beth. He may be shocked to find that his mother is considering helping his ex-fiance and her mom financially, Quinn could ask her husband's opinion, but she probably already knows he is angry with Shauna and Flo.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows

Her next option would be to give them the necessary funds for bail and an attorney without Eric even knowing. Both Liam and Quinn risk being in hot water with Ridge and his family.

Quinn may return to her old ways

Quinn has been playing nice on "The Bold and the Beautiful" lately, but she may be headed back to her old manipulative ways. She asked Shauna point-blank if Flo did everything she is accused of, and her friend responded that her daughter did not deserve to be in prison.

Eric already told his wife that Flo confessed to all her dirty deeds, but Quinn has known this girl since she was a child. She wants to give her the benefit of the doubt and ease her mother's mind.

"B&B" spoilers don't say what Quinn will do. but only that she is considering helping Shauna financially, Eric's wife knows that this is a sensitive situation and if she makes the wrong move, she will be out of the Forrester mansion, her job, and her marriage.

The old Quinn might emerge and join forces with Shauna. If Erick kicks her out she might sue him and a nasty divorce ensue. Stay tuned to find out what happens next.