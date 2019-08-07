Lisa Vanderpump and pink are synonymous with each other. That, or subtle shades of purple. Occasionally, we see her in formal back and white. But yes, the star of "RHOBH" and "Vanderpump Rules" loves her pinks. However, on Wednesday night, she stunned fans by popping up a photo of her in a completely different color and fans went crazy for the yellowish tones. On her Instagram, most everyone thought she could look stunning in almost any color.

The 'Queen' is the title Team Lisa gave Lisa Vanderpump on 'RHOBH'

On the past seasons of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Team Lisa backed their fan-favorite and long ago accorded her the title of 'Queen.' Fans of Kyle Richards, happy to see the back of her now proclaim Kyle their 'Queen' and the two fan groups bicker over it. As far as Vanderpump fans are concerned there's only one Queen and that's Lisa.

Fans never lose an opportunity to put Kyle down as they felt Lisa was ganged up on and accused unfairly over the 'Puppy Gate' scandal on "RHOBH."

Having left the Bravo show, Lisa Vanderpump still stays in touch via her Vanderpump Dogs Foundation, and of course, "Vanderpump Rules." Almost daily, we see her sharing little cameo clips, or something going on in her life. Of course, the fans can't get enough of these. But her latest one brought a huge surprise, as nobody expected Lisa to wear a completely different color.

Lisa Vanderpump's surprise gown in a different color

Over on her Instagram, Lisa posted up a photo of her in a gorgeous Spanish-style gown. She captioned it with, "It’s not quite my colour but I love it anyway! @localemagazine." It's a shade of yellow and goes really well with her long dark hair. Around her neck, a choker and a simple cross look understated, which draws the attention straight to the sweeping skirts.

Well, fans just loved it, and especially the color. Heres what some of them said about it:

@tea**: "Omg I nearly died. You look beautiful Queen!! Love you ❤️"

@eds**: "Gorgeous...The Queen of Beverly Hills

@sjj**: "WOW. I'd say it's definitely your color. Gorgeous. Just gorgeous."

@jus**: "That looks fabulous on you."

@col**: "And woosh, the Queen never left. Stunning absolutely divine. Now let me guess which one of the maggots will run out and copy this?"

@pow**: "You look straight out of the Dior shoppe, @lisavanderpump !! Gorgeous, just gorgeous. You always look breathtaking!"

Of course, there were many more similar comments and more than one or two swipes at Kyle Richards and her former "RHOBH" castmates.

'Vanderpump Rules' filming for a new season with new cast additions

Rumors ran around that the next season of "Vanderpump Rules" would feature some new cast members. Now, we heard via TV Shows Ace that Lala Kent let the cat out the bag. One newcomer is Dayna Kathan. Dayna featured on the show in the past, kind of in the background, but we can expect to see her on the show pretty much full time. In fact, they recently filmed her birthday party for the show. While the show comes back, word is that Lisa may take a bit of a step back as she focuses on other new projects in her life.

What did you think of Lisa Vanderpump wearing a completely different color? Did you think that yellowish tone suited her? Is she still your Queen?

