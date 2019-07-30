Brandi Glanville will likely never return to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and according to the mother of two, that's due to the wishes of her former friend and ex-co-star, Lisa Vanderpump. While chatting on her long-running podcast series, "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered," Glanville confirmed that while she's long been in talks to make a full-time or part-time return to the show, producers of the series are now completely against the idea and determined to abide by the wishes of Vanderpump.

As Glanville explained to her listeners, one of her producers informed her that her return is "not going to happen" because he and the rest of the Bravo TV staff "can’t do that to Lisa." So, while a comeback was previously possible for Glanville, she has since been informed that there is no way she will ever be back, especially not when it comes to season 10. As fans will recall, Vanderpump announced she was quitting the show in early June.

So, if the network opted to bring Glanville back for the new season, it would look like she was coming back to the show as a replacement for Vanderpump.

After being dealt with the news, Brandi Glanville said she was upset but not surprised before accusing Lisa Vanderpump of using her as a scapegoat. She also noted that Vanderpump made sure that it would be impossible for her to return to the show, even after she left, and said that she doesn't believe Vanderpump is truly done with the show.

Instead, she told her listeners that Vanderpump would likely take a season off before making a triumphant return in the coming years. "Whoever the weakest link is, she’ll get in with them and they’ll make up or she’ll blackmail someone and get back in somehow,” Glanville suspected.

Kyle Richards was blocked from appearing on 'Brandi Glanville Unfiltered'

According to Glanville, she booked former nemesis Kyle Richards as a guest on her podcast but ultimately, Richards canceled her appearance because Bravo TV didn't want any cast members from the Beverly Hills series doing press because of the backlash from fans over the Puppy Gate drama of season nine.

Brandi Glanville made a cameo appearance during 'RHOBH' season nine

As fans saw several weeks ago, Glanville made a cameo appearance during season nine alongside her friend, actress Denise Richards, and during the appearance, she made it clear that she believed Lisa Vanderpump had manipulated certain cast members during production. Richards was cast in a full-time role for season nine after previously being seen in cameo appearances on the show.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season nine concludes tonight, July 30, with part three of the reunion at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.