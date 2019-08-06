Khloe Kardashian left high school and opted for a home school program, Celebrity Central (People) reported years back. Incredibly, she said at the time, "there was no reason for me to stay" since she "felt like I didn't have any friends."Well, she certainly has a lot of friends these days - or at least IG followers. With nearly 97 million fans on Instagram, she really put those lost and lonely days behind her.

In fact, people are so enthralled with her that she managed to grab nearly 200k likes on a nothing-burger sky photo. Just because Khloe looked at something's good enough for her multitude of fans.

Instagram post of the sky by Khloe Kardashian

Taking to her Instagram Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of, well, some blue sky and some unimpressive clouds. Think The Pulitzer Prize, Sony World Photography Awards, or The Premier International Travel Photography Awards.

Well, this ain't one of them.

Seriously, it's just a blue and white random sort of photo, a bit overexposed, and nothing special. Yet, she racked up nearly 200k likes and over 500m comments in seven hours. And, all of them were complimentary, except for one fan, @kaileesmith01, who noted, "If I posted this it would get 10 likes." Nevertheless, she got more than 60, so that maybe made her day.

The nothing-burger sky photo by Khloe Kardashian no prize-winner

The photo by Khloe Kardashian might not be much of a photo, but fans agree, it shows that despite her wealth and success, she takes the time to look at the sky.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Reality TV Kim Kardashian

And that's a very true observation. After all, how often do we all stop and look and just enjoy this beautiful planet? Some fans felt Khloe sent an unsaid message about reaching for the sky, or "the sky's the limit."

Others suggested her dad was looking down on her, and at least one budding artist noted that where the cloud separated, it looked like a jet plane. But here's the thing about Khloe Kardashian: Her fans would love a picture of almost anything, just because Khloe looked at something.

And, here's a message to the lonely teen who left school that should mend that lonely heart from so many years ago."I had no motivation...because I hated myself but she makes me think I’m an amazing person and that I’m beautiful."(@jadasalo04).

Nearly 97 million IG fans love Khloe Kardashian

We know that Khloe has millions of followers, and she can't possibly be friends with all of them. But those who follow her really love her, even if vicariously and thousands of miles away.

They saw her on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," and on her own spinoffs like "Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami" and "Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons."

Plus, she featured in the Reality TV show "Khloé & Lamar." We saw her on the "Celebrity Apprentice," and "The X Factor." Khloe also ran her own talk show, "Kocktails with Khloé," and we see her in docuseries, "Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian." Along the way, more and more people grew to love her.

So, even if she never meant much by sharing that photo, it means the world to fans that she shares anything with them at all.

What did you think of the nothing-burger blue sky photo that Khloe Kardashian shared on Instagram? Are you one of those 96 million fans who think her sky picture's something to treasure? Did you like it?

Remember to follow the Reality TV and Kim Kardashian Channels on Blasting News for more news about Khloe Kardashian.