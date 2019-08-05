Jenna Bush Hager has been the epitome of a trooper throughout her third pregnancy, and her delivery was no exception. First of all, the always affable and open host of “Today” spoke nary a word of her own third-time motherhood during the loving tributes and heartfelt sendoff for Kathie Lee Gifford. She didn't want to hone in on any of those festivities and confessed that keeping her pregnancy less visible required the help of Spanx, and “seven or eight sports bras” at certain points.

She went on to reveal that no one could have known that Hoda Kotb would depart for maternity leave, herself, just two days into “Hoda & Jenna.”

The expectant mom was boundlessly joyful at the official announcement of the news in April, and especially glad to not have to conceal her baby bump with the barrage of undergarments. In celebration mode, the host and her designer friend, Lela Rose, celebrated Jenna Bush Hager's eighth month of pregnancy with a red-orange and roomy cape dress at the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in June.

Jenna was radiant in red and her two daughters, Mila (Margaret), 6, and Poppy, 3, had plenty of room to fit under the plumes of fabric in the back. Poppy inquired where her mommy was flying off to in such a magical dress.

Last Friday, August 2, Jenna Bush Hager wasn’t up for a flight, and the “Today” host would soon be taking a swift journey, by land, to the hospital. During her broadcast, she sat comfortably in a lounge chair, beside Willie Geist, and let viewers know that it would be her last broadcast before welcoming her already beloved son.

Her departure was not a moment too soon. That afternoon, Jenna Bush Hager, her husband, Henry, lovingly referred to as “Hank” by his wife and loved ones, and Mila and Poppy greeted their healthy baby, Henry Harold Hager.

This morning, the “Today” family rejoiced with the Hager-Bush blended clan on the arrival, and the older sisters said it all.

Joyful unity

Last Friday no one in America could imagine the tremendous loss and tragedy that would befall the communities of El Paso, TX, and Dayton, OH.

Somehow, amidst great sorrow, the birth of a baby reminds humankind of redemption and the blessing of life.

Longtime “Today” viewers, joining in the overwhelming sense of mourning, may have wondered just who they would see, in place of Jenna Bush Hager, during the fourth hour. Natalie Morales opened the broadcast, remembering a grieving nation. “We hope to bring just a little light,” she opined before announcing the happy news again for the combined Bush-Hager families.

Jenna Bush Hager sounded vibrant, by telephone from the hospital, in the fourth hour. Still, despite two attempts to establish viable communication, some parts of the country couldn't really hear the mother express her joy at the arrival of her 7 pounds, 5-ounce son, Henry Harold Hager, who will be called something much more informal, per his sisters.

Jenna and Hank had been set on their son's given name for a while, with Henry being credited to his father, and Harold in honor of Jenna’s grandfather.

The new parents were not so keen on “Hal” until their daughters came into the room, immediately calling their brother, “Hal Pal,” and making the choice feel perfect.

Jenna looks as though delivery wasn't much of a big deal, beaming from her hospital bed. She is surrounded by her parents, former President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush, Hank, her daughters, and her sister, Barbara Pierce Bush with husband, Craig Coyne, in one keepsake photo.

Treasured times for life

Jenna Bush Hager reflected on the tragedy overtaking the nation, beyond her hospital room walls, but reflected on seeing “the joy and the light" in her child's eyes, noting, “that's what this life is for,” with characteristic clarity in an earlier morning call. “It’s what we’re here to do—love and keep our children safe,” Hager stressed.

“He's a beautiful, funny little man,” continued the proud mom. Jenna Bush Hager also shared that his sisters wasted no time in picking him out from the nursery. A touching photo showed them wheeling little Henry down the hall. Hager reiterated how powerful the emotional pull is for every mother to protect her child.

Mila and Poppy poured out the love to little Hal Pal in a video snippet of their first meeting. “Hi, little baby!” declares Poppy. Both sisters dished out multitudes of kisses to their new family member. Jenna Bush Hager is sure to have stories galore when she returns to her “Today” seat, hopefully, next to Hoda by then. “When can we take him home?” asked Poppy.

Motherhood is a timeless bond through every culture and generation, and one that is meant to be celebrated. Jenna plans to savor every sweet second,