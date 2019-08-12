"90 Day Fiance" rumors arose after Ashley Martson went to the same venue on the same day, and took a photo of the same Jenga game as Christian Estrada in early August. Back then I wrote an article for Blasting News, noting that "after flirting with Estrada online, there could be more to the story as it's hardly coincidence they both snapped the same Jenga game." Now, despite the fact both of them were at an Ocean City, Ashley missed Chris' birthday party in Miami. However, that doesn't mean there's no attraction between the two.

Ashley Martson of '90 Day Fiance' shared flirty IG Story abut Chris Estrada of 'Bachelor in Paradise'

On August 5 I reported that "Ashley Martson's been hinting for a while on her Instagram Stories that there's someone new making her happy." Then US Weekly picked up that she put heart emoji's all over a pic of Chris Estrada of "Bachelor in Paradise." She followed him, he liked and shared her Story.

Now, she likes all his posts as well. As she's hinted the possibility of a new relationship on her IG several times, no wonder it led to some speculation.

Now, it was noticed that this past weekend, Ashley went to Ocean City. She posted up photos of her and the kids hanging out at Ocean City Boardwalk. The "90 Day Fiance" alum captioned it with, "It doesn’t get any better than this." It looks like Ashley had some meet and greet thing going wth her fans there.

Meanwhile, Christ Estrada had his birthday party at Ocean City as well. However, Ashley went to the Maryland Ocean City and Chis had his mega-birthday celebration in the Miami, Florida venue.

Chris Estrada shared photos and Story vids of his birthday in Miami

On the weekend, Chris shared Instagram videos of his awesome birthday party. He also posted up pictures of his parents and family who celebrated with him.

However, checking through the videos, there was no sign of Ashley Martson from "90 Day Fiance." Still, you never know your luck, even though Reality TV stars are careful not to let out spoilers. Now, Ashley shared an Instagram Story that indicated she maybe got invited to the celebration.

In that IG Story, Sunday night, Ashley said, "I woke up this morning and the kids are sleeping peacefully." Ashley added that she had loads of FaceTime calls and messages, and missed calls. She thanked people who tried to contact her, explaining she was tired and slept in. Then, she dedicated part of her Story message to Chris Estrada.

Ashley misses the birthday celebrated by Chris Estrada

In the rest of her Instagram Story, the "90 Day Fiance" alum said, "Sorry @estradac11 I missed your Bday celebration." So, it certainly looks like she got the nod to go to the party. Over on Chris Estrada's Instagram, she liked all of his birthday party posts. So, while speculation and rumors just remain exactly that, it certainly seems like the two reality TV stars have some kind of relationship.

Ashley Martson misses Chris Estrada's Birthday in Miami. Image credit - Ashley Martson pic.twitter.com/ReDjkQTjql — Realitytv2day (@Videonews60secs) August 12, 2019

What do you think about Ashley Martson missing Chris Estrada's birthday amid getting close rumors. Do you think there's anything brewing between these two?

