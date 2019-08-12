The writers of the CBS daytime drama that revolves around Genoa City have said they want to return the program to its glory days. Life seems to be imitating art as one current actor on "The Young and the Restless," recently ran into a former cast-mate who started with the show from its inception in 1973. Doug Davidson, AKA Paul Williams, shared on Twitter that while he was at The Grove LA, he had a blast from the long-ago past.

Celeb Dirty Laundry says the veteran actor came in contact with Brenda Dickson who originated the role of Jill Foster and that the actress seems to be doing well.

Brenda Dickson the very first Jill

in 1973, the year "The Young and the Restless" first began airing, Brenda Dickson joined the cast as Jill. She remained with the show until 1980 and returned again from 1983 until 1987. There were several recasts before Jess Walton took over the role, but Dickson was the first and most recognizable.

Doug Davidson said he was excited to see his former cast-mate and that she was looking really good.

Long-time "Y&R" viewers may remember that Brenda Dickson accused the creator of the show, Bill Bell of firing her after 15 years on the CBS daytime drama. She also accused him of blackballing her and ruining her career. Dickson has since then written a book entitled "My True Hidden Hollywood Story." The original Jill Foster slept with Stuart Brooks, whom she knew her mother was in love with. She later stole Phillip Chancellor from Katherine, which began one of the longest feuds in Soap Opera history.

Doug Davidson moving along as Paul

Brenda Dickson left "The Young and the Restless" in the decades that were long before social media and viewer impact. Doug Davidson was abruptly released from his contract but loyal fans utilized Twitter and demanded the actor be brought back. Davidson's followers also asked for head writer Mal Young to be fired because he fired Davidson. In no time at all, Paul Williams was back in action in Genoa City and Young was let go.

Viewers are delighted that the police chief and his wife Christine are getting more air time.

Fans of Brenda Dickson can keep up with her through her YouTube channel that bears her name. Those who enjoy the character Jill Foster/Chancellor/Abbott/Atkinson can keep up with her when she randomly pops into Genoa City as she is traveling the world. Be sure to tune in to "The Young and the Restless" weekday afternoons on CBS at 12:30 PM EST.

Soap Dirt indicates the drama between Adam Newman and his father will heat up as both men decide to play dirty. in an attempt to secure Christian's future, father and son will engage in a battle royale, so stay tuned. At some point one of them will break the law and Paul will have to step in.