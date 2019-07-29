There is a lot of misinformation going around regarding two young male characters on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Aidan Bradley who portrays Xander assures fans a few weeks ago that his character would remain on the CBS daytime, but Xander left LA and there is no word about his future. Now that Rome Flynn has wrapped up the final season of “How to Get Away With Murder” spoilers are suggesting that he may return to LA.

Nothing has been confirmed but fans would like to know the fate of these characters. Zende left town with Nicole to work forForrester in Paris and the Avant family in LA is basically off screen. Xander knows the truth about Thomas, but will he risk his life to return and make things right.

Zende may possibly return to ‘B&B’

Soap Opera Spy suggests that Rome Flynn may-reprise his role as Zende on “B&B” but the actor himself has not addressed the issue.

When the adopted Forrester was last seen in LA it was just before he and Nicole went to work for Forrester Enterprises in Paris. The couple could come back together or they may have split. Zende could return to his family alone as Maya did when Rick left her. Perhaps he might be a love interest for Zoe, once things are settled with the baby swap, that is if she sticks around.

”The Bold and the ”Beautiful” did not write Rome Flynn out of the CBS daytime drama, he chose to leave to work on other projects as did Pierce Forde who was portraying Thomas at the time.

Zende could come back to LA and take up with his sister in law Maya because dating in laws has been a pattern on the show for several decades. Spoilers suggest that Eric’s grandson may be a help to his family once the truth about Beth and Phoebe is revealed.

‘B&B’ should clarify Xander’s position

A few week’s back Aidan Bradley tweeted that he was out of a job. When fans enquired as to whether or not he was leaving “ The Bold and the Beautiful” the actor replied that he was referring to not having to go into work on that particular day.

Since theta time, however, Bradley’s character broke up with Zoe and left LA. Spoilers have not mentioned anything more so the fate of the Avant’s nephew is up in the air.

Soap Dirt reveals that Thomas will continue to manipulate Hope and that the focus on “B&B” in coming weeks will remain on the Beth/ Phoebe storyline Xander certainly could return to LA and help bring Thomas down, and reveal the truth to hope and Liam.

Zende, however, would have to be brought up to speed on current situations. Be on the lookout for spoilers to update what’s going on with the careers of Adain Bradley and Rome Flynn. Stay tuned weekday afternoons on CBS at 1:30 PM to find out whether or not Xander and or Zende return to LA.