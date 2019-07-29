"The Young and the Restless" is allowing the Baldwin brothers to go tit for tat with Adam. Michael and Kevin are both taking drastic measures in order to stop the prodigal Newman in his tracks. Gloria Bardwell’s boys are sinking too low levels and there is no telling how far they are willing to take things in order to come out on top. Kevin and Chloe may be gaslighting Billy in order to get him to go after the man who killed his daughter.

Michael went straight to the prodigal Newman to let him know he is not afraid. The former DA is willing to take that position once again in order to ensure he and his brother don’t go down with Adam.

Michael Baldwin shows his true colors on 'Y&R'

On Monday’s episode of "The Young and the Restless" Michael paid a visit to Adam and laid his cards on the table. He admitted that he had destroyed the blackmail photo’s and the negatives and sent the private detective out of the country.

He told Victor’s namesake that bribing a judge is a serious matter and that if Adam went down he did not want to go down with him. The Newman bad boy welcomed Mr. Baldwin to the dark side but said that Michael could never get the better of him.

Michael told Adam Young hat he plans to get Christine to step down as DA earlier than she originally intended and he has decided that he will take over the job.

There was a ruthlessness in his tone that has been brought out because of his brother’s association with Adam. Michael wants to get Kevin out from under Adam’s grasp and he is willing to do whatever he can to save his sibling This new version, of Lauren’s spouse, is showing himself to be a force to be reckoned with. Mr. Baldwin is showing his true colors and he is revealing a deep dark side.

'Y&R' has a Billy gaslighting mystery

Someone is going to a lot of trouble on “The Young and the Restless," making Billy believe that his deceased daughter is reaching out to him from the afterlife.

The words "Adam" and "dad" have been found carved on furniture in the Chancellor mansion. Beautiful has also found several of his little girl’s toys lying around. Whoever is behind trying to push Billy over the edge would naturally have means, motive, and opportunity. Only one person fits the bill and that is Kevin.

Michael Baldwin’s younger sibling is being blackmailed by Adam and he wants to get even.

Spoiler alerts suggest you hat Kevin and Chloe are working together to manipulate Billy into taking action against the man who ran Delilah down. Billy and nice held Adam at gunpoint and if he’s distraught enough he could do it again. Soap Dirt and Soaps She Knows promise updated information when it becomes available. Stay tuned to “ Th Young and the Restless”! weekday afternoons on CBS at 12:30 PM EST.