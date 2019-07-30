"90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" spoilers came thick and fast on South African Ronald and Tiffany from Maryland, USA. Even before the show started, Starcasm tracked down that the couple got married. However, some mystery still surrounded them with the birth of their new baby, Carly Rose. However, Ronald may have teased that in fact, the baby, son Daniel, and Tiffany are in South Africa now.

Carley Rose born to '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' stars

People reported that Carley Rose arrived "on Wednesday, July 3." The couple's rep told them that the "newborn baby girl arrived at 7:35 a.m., measuring 19 inches in length and weighing 8 lbs., 3 oz." Many outlets speculated that the reason she returned to the USA for the birth of the child revolved around securing citizenship for her.

Meanwhile, TV Shows Ace suggested that maybe Tiffany felt more secure in a western and up to date hospital. In any event, the couple never hid the fact that the baby came along. While some "90 Day Fiance" fans think this is a major spoiler, that's not necessarily true. After all, we don't know where the show ends off in their lives.

For example, just about the whole world knew that "90 Day Fiance's" couple, Steven Frend and Olga had a baby coming.

Maybe this baby just came along for Tiffany and Ronald when the filming for the season ended. Anyway, they had a baby girl, and via video call, Ronald and his mom were at Tiffany's side during the birth. But, fans now wondered if she would return to South Africa, if at all.

Ronald teases his followers about Tiffany, the baby, and Daniel

Fans of "90 Day Fiance" try and guess where Tiffany, her son Daniel, and the new baby are.

Across social media, people just wish someone would say something. Making it even more difficult was the fact that obviously, Ronald shared photos that Tiffany sent him as well. However, it seems that through a bit of a tease, Ronald just gave the strongest hint about whether his family's now back in Africa.

It came when he posted up three photos. On July 29, he shared a picture of the baby, one of him and Tiffany, and a third one showing him and Daniel.

A few fans asked him once again if they were together in South Africa. One fan, in particular, wrote, "Are you still in South Africa or the US?? Look great! Beautiful family!!" Well, in his reply, Ronald may have confirmed that they are. His reply was "ZAZAZA."

What does ZAZAZA mean for the '90 Day Fiance' couple?

If you don't know, ZA in combinations on different platforms brings up the South African flag emoji.

Back in the olden days, South Africa often featured as Zuid Afrika. To this day, ZA is found on bank codes, aircraft flights, and other things like licenses and vehicle IDs. So, yes, South Africa is where he is. (The question did not ask if Tiffany was there, but it was implied). But, Ronald's a South African and it's unlikely he would be too cleverly cryptic and into drama. As a fellow national, I can personally attest to this.

So, for now, it seems that we can assume Ronald teased that his baby, Tiffany, and Daniel are back with him in South Africa. If I hear any other news to back this up, be sure to get it by following the Reality TV Channel on Blasting News. In fact, stay in touch for all news about the various series and spinoffs of "90 Day Fiance."