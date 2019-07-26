The Abbott’s and Newman’s have all caused themselves a decent amount of problems on “The Young and the Restless” but in coming weeks they will be experiencing drama and chaos coming their way at the hands of others. Kyle and Summer are falling prey to Theo, and Celeste. while Victoria and Nick have to adjust to the custody judge’s decision regarding Christian. Someone seems to be gaslighting Billy which may push him to a nervous breakdown or cause him to seek revenge on Adam.

The new writing team is keeping their promise of plot-driven storylines for these two prominent Genoa City families. Viewers are enjoying the edge of your seat episodes and living every moment.

Abbott's and Newman’s having a rough summer on ‘Y&R’

"Y&R" spoilers indicate that the summer drama with the Abbott and Newman families will continue to heat up Genoa City. Soap Dirt indicates that Billy will spiral out of control as he believes Deliah is sending him messages from the great beyond.

Someone is obviously attempting to sabotage the youngest Abbott sibling and the most likely candidate is Kevin. Mr. Fisher hates Adam and may possibly be gaslighting his deceased stepdaughter's biological dad. The goal would be to push Billy into hurting Adam or worse.

Soap Hub says that Billy's significant other will also be facing challenges because of the actions of others. The custody judge awarded Victoria temporary custody of her nephew and both Nick and Adam are furious.

On Friday's episode of "The Young and the Restless," Vickie was cornered by Sharon and Chelsea in Chancellor Park. The women discussed, and also disagreed regarding Christian's future. Chelsea and Sharon were giving Victoria advice regarding her nephew's favorite things when Phyllis showed up. Spoilers reveal that at some point Vickie will team up with Ms. Summers in order to take down Adam.

'Y&R' continues Lola Kyle, Summer love triangle

Dealing with Billy's issues, as well as her own problems, Victoria is on the periphery of the drama surrounding her niece and nephew.

Spoilers tease that things between Kyle and Summer may not be completely finished. On Friday, Celeste had a heart to heart with her daughter's liver donor. Summer insisted that Kola are solid, but Celeste later told Rey that she wonders if Skyle is really over. Monday previews for "The Young and the Restless" show Theo saying to Kyle; "What happens in New York stays in New York, right?"

This seems to imply that something took place in the Big Apple that might shock Lola and possibly stop the wedding.

Previous spoilers suggested that Mr. Vanderway might even sleep with Phyllis which would devastate Summer and also cause problems with Kyle, Stay tuned to "The Young and the Restless" weekday afternoons on CBS at 12:30 PM EST. Be sure to also be on the lookout for updated spoiler alerts