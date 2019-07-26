Leading lady Erin Krakow has been busy the last several days. Before she departs for Vancouver to work on Season 7 of “When Calls the Heart,” the star of the Hallmark Channel’s premiere drama has been busy spreading the word on her fun summer ranch romance, titled “A Summer Romance” with Ryan Paevey and one of her younger “When Calls the Heart” co-stars, Ava Grace Cooper.

Erin Krakow is quite punctual in keeping her followers posted on coming events, and on she shared a new preview for “A Summer Romance.” Just days before, the spirited and lovely brunette shared a reminder with fans of her “Summer Nights Preview Special,” joined by Paevey, on July 28.

As if her fans would not be enthralled enough by her star power, her handsome costar, Erin added in all capital letters: “THERE WILL BE PUPPIES!” Every “Heartie” and Nathan West fan from “General Hospital,” where Ryan Paevey embodied the character, now have no reason not to tune in for the sneak peeks of the Saturday night summer lineup and cuddly cuteness.

Other favorite stars of “When Calls the Heart” have futures set on love and family for some very good reasons.

Perfect family planning

Andrea Brooks and Paul Greene depicted one of the most deep and delightful love stories in Season 6 of “When Calls the Heart.” The pair portrays nurse Faith Carter and Dr. Carson Shepherd, who finally toss fear and public scrutiny to the wind, openly proclaiming their love with a very public kiss in the main street of Hope Valley.

Last week, Andrea Brooks shared her personal joys of pregnancy with her first child on July 20 with Entertainment Tonight. The actress also related how she would love to see her “biggest role yet” as a mother woven into her “When Calls the Heart” storyline. The expectant mommy is already five months along with her baby daughter, but it would still be quite plausible for her caring character and the sensitive physician to be the first to take their walk down the aisle in Season 7 of “When Calls the Heart.” The occasion would also allow Faith’s father to be part of the joy.

Dr. Shepherd was instrumental in bringing Faith and her father to a restored communication and healing in their relationship.

A wedding is already assured for Jesse Flynn and Clara Stanton (Aren Buchholz and Eva Bourne) on “When Calls the Heart.” Jesse made his proposal at the Founders’ Day dance. The same dance left faithful viewers hanging on in suspense over the summer as to whether Erin Krakow’s Elizabeth would follow her eyes to find Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry) or stay in the arms of Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally).

Of course, Erin Krakow is not at liberty to divulge any secrets, but just after the Season 6 finale, she did tell “Home & Family” that Elizabeth will be “more ready” to let a new love into her life in Season 7. She noted that Hope Valley’s beloved teacher has “pretty decent options” in that regard with her heart is ready.

More parent possibilities

The “When Calls the Heart” spinoff series, “When Hope Calls,” premieres August 30 on Hallmark Movies Now, the Hallmark Channel’s exclusive streaming service.

Following the debut, new episodes will run every Friday through October 25.

The series will center on the new orphanage in Brookfield, founded by sisters, Lillian and Grace. The sisters were separated and sent to separate orphanages after the devastating loss of their own parents. They were inspired by their own tragedy to provide more compassionate care to children of trauma. “When Calls the Heart” favorites, Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith, who play Rosemary and Leland Coulter, and Kevin McGarry as Mountie Grant, will make several crossover appearances.

Rosemary and Lee confronted the possibility of not being able to conceive a child of their own last season, realizing at the same time that their devotion and commitment could create the perfect environment to welcome any child. They already are guardians to baby Jack, and their visits to Brookfield could offer the perfect way for the pair to become parents.

In real-life and on-screen, “When Calls the Heart” stars seem set on hearing the pitter-patter of tiny feet very soon.