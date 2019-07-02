Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are now rocking some stunning wedding bands, courtesy of the man who designed Cartwright's stunning engagement ring in 2018, Kyle Chan. On July 1, after sharing a number of images of Taylor wearing his wedding ring after their June 29 ceremony at The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, the "Vanderpump Rules" stars posted a few images of Cartwright wearing not one, but two wedding bands on their Instagram Stories.

In his first photo of Cartwright's wedding bands, which were seen off her finger, Taylor said that his jewelry designer, Kyle Chan, had knocked it out of the park yet again with the creation of his and Cartwright's rings. He then added that when it came to his wedding band, he was able to honor his late father, Ronald Cauchi, by including a piece of his wedding band inside of his own. "I also added a diamond from my father's wedding band on the inside." As "Vanderpump Rules" fans will recall, Cauchi tragically died in late 2017 after a battle with cancer.

Brittany Cartwright's wedding bling seen in Instagram posts

While Cartwright's wedding bands didn't appear to be visible in the many images shared by People magazine, she's shared a number of photos of herself wearing the bands since and in her first, she was seen proudly showing off her bling as her new husband sat behind her showing off his own. In another photo, which was shared by Taylor from a restaurant in Kentucky, Cartwright's ring was seen on her finger as she scrolled through photos of their big day on her phone.

In Taylor's wedding ring, a number of diamonds are seen in the middle of the band. Meanwhile, Cartwright's two rings have diamonds around the entire band.

Who attended Jax and Brittany's wedding?

In addition to the couple's many family members, Taylor and Cartwright were joined by a number of their "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute, who appeared in the wedding as bridesmaids, and Katie Maloney, who was Cartwright's Matron of Honor.

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were also included in the wedding as Taylor's Best Men as Peter Madrigal took on a groomsman role.

Although Lisa Vanderpump was expected to skip the event due to the June death of her mother, Jean Vanderpump, she and Ken Todd made a surprise appearance after traveling to Kentucky on the private plane of Kent's fiancé, movie producer Randall Emmett, who was also a groomsman.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, will return to Bravo TV later this year for "Vanderpump Rules" season eight.