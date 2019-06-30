Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright tied the knot in Versailles, Kentucky on Saturday, June 29, surrounded by their family, friends, and “Vanderpump Rules” cast mates at The Kentucky Castle, where Cartwright has dreamed of getting married since she was a young girl. Not surprisingly, the camera crews of the Bravo TV series were also in tow and in a number of social media postings, they were seen capturing moments for the show’s eighth season.

While Taylor and Cartwright haven’t yet shared an official photo from their big day, their co-stars have shared a few and in one, they were seen posing alongside Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, who they’ve grown extremely close to over the past year. “Wow, magical in every way,” Emmett wrote in the caption of a photo shared on his Instagram page.

“I’m so honored to be your friend and share this magical day with both of you, love you both!!!” he continued, ”Moved on every level."

Lala Kent was one of Brittany Cartwright's bridesmaids

Although Cartwright initially left Kent out of her bridesmaid lineup, which was discussed on “Vanderpump Rules” season seven, she later had a change of heart after spending a number of one-on-one moments with Kent and going on a number of trips with her and her fiancé.

The two couples also bonded over their engagements, which both took place last summer.

As Cartwright and Kent became close to one another, Taylor and Emmett also got to know one another and earlier this month, Emmett lead the charge for Taylor’s bachelor party in Miami, where Cartwright and the ladies also celebrated her bachelorette party. They’ve even been spotted hanging out together at Taylor and Cartwright’s new home in Los Angeles.

In addition to Kent serving as one of Cartwright’s bridesmaids, Cartwright also had several other members of the Bravo TV shows in her wedding, including Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix, and Matron of Honor Katie Maloney.

Lisa Vanderpump attended the ceremony

Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t initially expected to attend the wedding of Taylor and Cartwright after suddenly losing her mother, Jean Vanderpump, earlier this month. However, ahead of the June 29 event, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member was spotted in Kentucky. As fans may have heard, Vanderpump announced she would be leaving the cast of the Beverly Hills series earlier this month after enduring a rough 2018, which included the tragic suicide of her older brother, Mark Vanderpump.

The upcoming eighth season of “Vanderpump Rules” is expected to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year. A premiere date has not yet been set.