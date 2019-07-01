Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright made a pretty major error when it came to the seating chart for their wedding reception. After attending the "Vanderpump Rules" couple's June 29 ceremony, "Southern Charm" star Shep Rose took to his Instagram Stories, where he posted a photo of the list of names included at his reception table, and on it, Ken Todd was misnamed.

According to a July 1 report from Page Six, "Table 6" was assigned to a number of famous faces, including Rose, Larry Birkhead, the former partner of Anna Nicole Smith, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Vanderpump, who doesn't actually exist. As hardcore fans of the series well know, Ken's last name is not Vanderpump. It is Todd.

Ken Vanderpump is not a thing

While the "Southern Charm" star didn't mention the error on his Instagram Stories photo, a number of Instagram users commented on the name mixup. “Ken ‘VANDERPUMP?’ Ugh, that had to hurt…,” one person wrote as another said that Ken Vanderpump is "not a thing." A third fan simply tagged Todd and asked him, "[Is] that you?"

Page Six also suggested that Cartwright's mother, Sherri Cartwright, had made the same mistake when she shared a photo of Vanderpump and Todd on her Instagram page and labeled them as “Ken and Lisa Vanderpump" in the caption of her image.

As fans may have noticed, Sherri posted the image on Instagram after Vanderpump and Todd made it to Kentucky unexpectedly after the tragic passing of her mother, Jean Vanderpump, less than two weeks prior.

Jax and Brittany work at SUR Restaurant

While many have assumed that because Lisa Vanderpump's last name is Vanderpump, that is also the last name of her husband, Taylor and Cartwright should know better. After all, they've been working for Vanderpump and Todd at their West Hollywood restaurant, SUR, for the past several years and have been starring alongside them on "Vanderpump Rules" for just as long.

Taylor began working as a bartender at SUR before "Vanderpump Rules" began airing in January 2013 and his wife, Cartwright, landed a waitressing gig at the venue after moving to Los Angeles during season four.

Jax and Brittany's wedding was a fairy-tale

Taylor and Cartwright's Kentucky wedding took place in a beautiful castle and when it came to the event's decor, things looked very romantic with tons of white flowers, including Cartwright's oversized bouquet.

As some may have seen, the ceremony took place outdoors and their reception was held inside of the castle.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are expected to return to Bravo TV with their co-stars later this year for the eighth season of "Vanderpump Rules" but a premiere date has not yet been set.