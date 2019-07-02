“The Young and the Restless” spoilers promise a new and improved Victor is is in the making. This week, viewers will, along with Genoa City, observe a kinder, gentler version of the Newman patriarch. His dire medical prognosis will cause him to focus on his family and the good things life has to offer. On July 4, he will attend a carnival with all of his clan except Adam and will enjoy himself just like any father or grandfather would. Fans should relish this mild-mannered Victor while they can because once he beats his illness he is sure to be back in rare form. There is no doubt that the mustache will return stronger and more determined than ever.

'Y&R' switches gears with Victor

"The Young and the Restless” head writer Josh Griffith promised viewers would see more of core characters who were pushed to the background when Mal Young was in charge. He also said storylines would be focused on families. Both will be proven true during the first week in July when Victor is front and center once more. Soaps She Knows says the Newman patriarch will surprise his loved ones and Celeb Dirty Landry indicates he will show himself to be more of a family man during a July 4 carnival.

“The Young and the Restless” seems to be switching gears where Victor is concerned. He is getting more air time but not as the ruthless tycoon. Celeb Dirty Laundry indicates that the softer side of the Newman patriarch will be revealed during the carnival on July 4. The diagnosis of a possibly fatal blood disorder has caused Victor to reprioritize. Viewers have already seen him make Victoria CEO of the family business and apologize to Nick for his role in the bad blood between them. He even advised Adam to leave Christian with the only father he has ever known.

'Y&R' may surprise viewers

'Y&R' could be pulling a fast one on viewers and just when everyone gets used to the new and improved Victor, turn him into a tyrant again. For now, however, everyone should just enjoy the ride. Soaps She Knows does not elaborate on how the most powerful man in Genoa City will surprise his s family but it will probably be some kind and unexpected gesture. Viewers may also be stunned at seeing the Newman patriarch act like a regular human being.

”The Young and the Restless” writers will probably have Victor being very hands-on during the carnival. He may enjoy cotton candy with his grandchildren or get on a few rides with them. Earlier spoilers from CDL and Soaps She Knows have indicated that Nick, Victoria, Billy, Chelsea and Nikki will attend the festivities which means Christian, Katie, Johnny, and possibly Conner will be on hand. Summer was already at the Carnival on Tuesday so it looks like the Newman’s will be in full force.