Jenelle Evans and Leah Messer are in the midst of a messy Twitter dispute. After Evans suggested that Messer wasn't a good mom if fans didn't consider her as such, Messer fired back by suggesting that Evans should focus her attention on her children, rather than lashing out with attacks against her on social media. In response, Evans has continued on with the feud by sharing a new post aimed at Messer and her allegations.

"Never knew stating facts on Twitter was attacking people," Evans wrote in a post shared on July 22, via a report from Pop Culture. In a previous post, Evans had reminded fans that Messer's children, including twins Ali and Aleeah and daughter Adalynn, were once cared for by their fathers. As "Teen Mom 2" fans will recall, Messer was accused of abusing prescription medication years ago, and as she was seen seemingly nodding off and slurring her words on the show, her children's fathers, Corey Simms, and Jeremy Calvert voiced their concerns about her behavior.

Jenelle Evans experienced custody hardships weeks ago

Following Evans' post, several of her followers reminded her that while Messer went through hardships in the past, it was just weeks ago that Evans and her husband, David Eason, regained custody of their own children, including 11-year-old Maryssa, five-year-old Kaiser, and two-year-old Ensley. Prior to their custody win, Eason was investigated for the reported murder of their family dog.

According to a separate report from People magazine, it was noted that while Evans previously said Eason killed their dog after the animal nipped at their youngest child, daughter Ensley, she later changed her story and told police that she actually made up the story for publicity. A short time later, she said she didn't know what happened to her animal.

After being able to regain custody of her kids [VIDEO], Jenelle Evans released a statement, confirming that she was "ecstatic" to have them back home. “Throughout this long process and the final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent,” she said.

Leah Messer calls out Jenelle Evans for 'attacking'

According to the People magazine report, Leah Messer responded to Jenelle Evans' parenting diss on Twitter over the weekend by suggesting her former co-star was attempting to pin her troubles on someone else. She then said Evans should be more concerned with doing what is best for herself and her kids. “Stop attacking people,” she tweeted.

While Jenelle Evans and David Eason have both been fired from their roles on "Teen Mom 2" due to his homophobic Twitter rant in 2018 and his alleged murder of their dog in April, Messer and the rest of the cast are expected to return to MTV later this year for a new season.