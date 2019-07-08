Shannon Beador underwent a full facelift during filming on the 14th season of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," which begins airing on Bravo TV next month, and according to a new report, the plastic surgery procedure has made the mother of three feel "sexier than ever before" and is expected to be chronicled, at least in part, on the show's new episodes.

On July 8, Radar Online revealed Beador, who split from ex-husband David Beador in late 2017 after 17 years of marriage, got a full facelift.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As fans of the reality series may have seen, viewers of the show got their first look at Beador's post-surgery face in the trailer clip for season 14, which was released last Tuesday. In the scene, Beador was seen driving in Southern California with her co-star, Kelly Dodd, who attempts to get the attention of a man driving by, despite the fact that Beador looked bruised and bloody from the procedure.

Shannon Beador is a 'new woman' after surgery

“[Shannon Beador] is a new woman now and she deserved this,” a source explained.

Advertisement

“[Shannon] is confident in her skin and she feels sexier than ever before!” Throughout the past few years, Beador has admittedly struggled with her self-confidence but after her divorce from David was finalized last year, she began looking better than ever. After dropping her former husband, who cheated on her with a married woman years prior to their split, Beador dropped a ton of weight and has been showing off her weight loss on her Instagram page ever since.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Reality TV Real Housewives

As for the whereabouts of David Beador, he's been dating Lesley Cook since shortly after his split from Beador and months ago, rumors began swirling in regard to a potential future pregnancy and plans for a wedding. That said, the couple has not yet publicly announced an engagement, nor have they shared any plans for kids.

Shannon Beador is a 'housewife' on season 'RHOC' season 14

Last Tuesday, along with the release of the season 14 trailer for "The Real Housewives of Orange County," Bravo TV confirmed the official cast lineup for the upcoming episode and revealed Beador would be maintaining the full-time position she's kept since joining the show for season 9.

It was also revealed that the entire cast of the 13th season show, aside from Vicki Gunvalson, would be returning to their full-time roles for season 14. Despite getting engaged to Steve Lodge amid production on the new episodes, Gunvalson was demoted to a "friend" role for the first time in 13 seasons.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, don't miss the season 14 premiere of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," which is set to air on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m.

Advertisement

on Bravo TV.