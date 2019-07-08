Camille Grammer recently went on a four-tweet rant against her "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-stars on Twitter. Days before the season nine reunion, Grammer lashed out against the show's current cast, which includes Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp, and suggested that there isn't a "true friendship" between them.

"You don’t kick someone when their down," Grammer said in her first tweet, according to a July 8 report from Hollywood Life.

"You don’t hold them accountable because there are [struggles] with their personal turmoil." According to Grammer, she was going through grave hardships during season nine after losing her assistant and her family's home in Malibu, California. However, rather than be compassionate, her co-stars chose to hold her accountable for "petty slights.” In another one of Camille Grammer's tweets, she told her fans and followers on Twitter that the cast of the Bravo TV reality show was upset with her because she refused to fall in line with the vendetta they had against Lisa Vanderpump.

Camille Grammer slammed the 'RHOBH' cast for being 'snarky' in a blog

In a Bravo TV blog shared recently, Grammer reacted to her falling out with her co-stars by suggesting she was baffled by their "snarky behavior" and claiming they did not understand why she had empathy for Lisa Vanderpump, who tragically lost her brother to suicide just weeks before production on season nine began last spring. As fans of the series may recall, Mark Vanderpump killed himself in London just over a year ago and sadly, the family tragedy was followed by the death of Vanderpump's mother, Jean Vanderpump, who died in London last month.

Do Camille Grammer and Lisa Vanderpump still talk?

Although Grammer doesn't appear to be on good terms with any of the series' current cast members, Lisa Vanderpump recently revealed that she is still in touch with Grammer after filming the season nine finale episode with her earlier this year. “I occasionally speak to Camille Grammer," Vanderpump confirmed to Metro on July 2. As fans may have seen Grammer and Vanderpump flew to Las Vegas together in March of this year, where they filmed Vanderpump's final episode of the series while attending the opening of her newest restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, which is located in the Caesar's Palace resort and casino in Las Vegas.

To see the last of Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars, including Camille Grammer, don't miss tomorrow night's season nine finale of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. The finale episode will be followed by the reunion special, which begins on July 16.