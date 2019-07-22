Lisa Vanderpump's husband, Ken Todd, went on a rant against the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast on Twitter on Sunday, July 21, after revealing to his fans and followers that he was celebrating his birthday.

Following what Vanderpump has deemed as a tough ninth season of the Bravo TV reality series, her husband took aim at her former co-stars ahead of the one-year anniversary of when “all that negativity against my wife started.”

According to a report from Us Weekly magazine, Todd told his online audience that her one-time friends on the show exhibited "a huge amount of nastiness" during season nine that ultimately pushed Vanderpump "to the brink" at a time when she needed her friends the most.

As fans of the series well know, filming on season nine began last summer just months after the restaurant maven lost her brother Mark Vanderpump, her only sibling, to suicide. Vanderpump also lost her mother, Jean Vanderpump, suddenly in June after quitting "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" weeks prior.

Ken Todd calls out the lawsuits of the 'RHOBH' cast

During his rant, Todd said he has been really irked by the fact that the numerous lawsuits currently pending against a number of his cast members, including Dorit Kemsley, Paul "PK" Kemsley, Erika Jayne's husband Tom Girardi, and Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky, weren't brought up on the show.

Instead, their legal troubles were swept under the rug as the cast chose to instead focus on the possibility of Vanderpump having leaked a story about Kemsley giving away one of the dogs she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs last year.

Ken Todd went on to say that he wants the hatred to stop and admitted that he never wanted Vanderpump to attend the filming of the season nine reunion in early June. “It has been bullying” in a “nonstop attack,” he wrote.

Ken Todd lashes out at Camille Grammer for comments about his wife's teeth

As Todd's rant on Twitter came to a close, he chose to spotlight Camille Grammer and the comments she made to her co-stars during a cast dinner in regards to Vanderpump's alleged teeth and gum problems. As he explained to his fans and followers, he was absolutely disgusted by the way in which Grammer chose to attack his wife's personal hygiene.

He also said her comment about Vanderpump's supposed bad breath was a "vile lie."

Todd went on to praise his wife for having great breath and reminded his online audience that he is the one who would truly know her scent. "My wife’s breath is as sweet as she is as," he said. "I am the one who kisses her daily I should know."

The second installment of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season nine reunion special will air on Bravo TV tomorrow, July 23 at 9 PM.