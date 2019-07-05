Laine Hardy, the winner of the 2019 "American Idol" show experience a whirl of new things since he was crowned in May. The teen heartthrob garnered many fans since then, and they heard the news he'd be playing at the Capitol Fourth concert on July 4th. For Laine that was a first-time experience. However, he experienced others too. In fact, he took his first ever Metro ride.

'American Idol's' Laine Hardy in Washington

Laine went to Washington to play in the Capitol Fourth concert.

The Advocate cited PBS as saying it's a "90-minute, star-packed concert which airs from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, [and it's] the country’s longest-running July 4 national broadcast tradition."

The "American Idol" winner looked really excited to be there when he posted up about it on his Instagram Stories. He said, "Hey everybody, Laine Hardy. I just want to say happy 4th of July." Standing with some of the armed forces people, he added, "everything is so amazing here.

It's my first time doing this and it's awesome."

First Metro ride for Laine Hardy

Before he posted up that story, Laine posted up some shots of him and his dad, Barry. He captioned that with, "First time riding a metro train." Aww, that's so cute and he looked like he really enjoyed it. Before boarding the train we saw another shot of him on his Stories. In that photo, he wore his Stars and Stripes T-shirt and looked relaxed and casual.

Later on, when he went to the concert to play, the American Idol dressed in one of his now iconic suits.

He looked awesome with his hair styled back. Laine also carried his guitar and wore a white suit with a plain back tee. Of course, being Laine, he also wore that huge unmistakable smile that fans love so much.

Laine Hardy's first 4th July as an Idol winner - Image credits - Laine Hardy | Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/4vkwP7qCiP — Realitytv2day (@Videonews60secs) July 5, 2019

Laine posts a photo of him playing at the 4th of July concert

In addition to his Stories, Laine also posted up a photo of him actually playing at the concert.

He captioned that with, "had so much fun playing at The Capitol Fourth show! Happy 4th everyone! Grateful for all U.S. soldiers & anyone in the law enforcement field!" Of course, some lucky followers actually got to see him play and they were so proud of him.

Fellow "American Idol" contestant and friend, Walker Burroughs also responded to the post by Laine. He said, "Good lord. Couldn’t be prouder brother." It's really nice to see how Laine manages to stay friends with those he competed against in the show.

In a previous report, I noted that he "attended the CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee." While he enjoyed that, he took the time to give Alejandro Aranda a shout out, saying, "It’s all love...miss ya homie, hope all is well....I’ll be back to LA soon, we’ll go to some random restaurants & find out the food isn’t as good as we thought." Laine added the hashtag, "#homies4life."

What do you think about Laine Hardy taking his first Metro ride on July 4th?

Did you see him at the concert?

