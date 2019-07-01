Brittany Cartwright has yet to show off her wedding band, but on Instagram, Jax Taylor did just that on both his Instagram Stories and on the Instagram Stories of his "Vanderpump Rules" co-star, Scheana Marie Shay. After tying the knot with Cartwright on Saturday, June 29, Taylor posted a photo of himself and Cartwright sitting beside one another as he held up his hand and showcased his flashy band. Then, in a photo shared to Shay's page, she was seen holding his hand and sharing a close-up look at the band, which featured a ring of diamonds.

Oddly, Cartwright hasn't shared any closeup looks at her ring and in the official wedding photos that were shared by People magazine, the ring was not seen at all. In fact, Cartwright's left hand appeared to be completely out of sight in the majority of her stunning images.

Brittany and Jax's wedding will likely air on 'Pump Rules'

Cartwright and Taylor got married at The Kentucky Castle, which is located in Versailles, Kentucky, on Saturday and throughout their big day, their "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars shared a ton of photos of the couple on their Instagram pages and on their Instagram Stories.

Also during the weekend wedding, Taylor and Cartwright's Bravo TV film crew was seen in the background of several social media postings, which seems to confirm that their wedding will be airing later this year on the eighth season of the reality series.

Brittany and Jax's 'Pump Rules' co-stars were at their wedding

During the seventh season of "Vanderpump Rules" earlier this year, Cartwright named several of her bridesmaids at an event at PUMP Lounge, including Scheana Marie Shay, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, and Stassi Schroeder.

Then, weeks after doing so, Cartwright added Lala Kent to her bridesmaid lineup. As for Taylor, he selected co-star Peter Madrigal as a groomsman and allowed Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz to serve as his Best Men. Kent's fiancé, Randall Emmett, who does not appear on the show, was also a groomsman.

The couple wants babies ASAP

Now that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are married, it's only a matter of time before they start a family. As fans have seen on the show, Taylor has made it clear that he has no interest in waiting to have kids, mainly due to the fact that he's nearly 40-years-old.

As for Cartwright, she seems to be on board with her new husband's plan to start a family quickly and told Ariana Madix that she'd like to have three kids with Taylor, who would prefer to have just two children.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars are expected to be returning to Bravo TV later this year for the upcoming eighth season of "Vanderpump Rules."