"The Young and the Restless" spoilers for next two weeks announce a sudden and dramatic death in Genoa City. Chelsea, who has just returned to the city, will be devastated by pain. At the same time, Adam will take advantage of the terrible event to approach Chelsea again. Meanwhile, Phyllis and Adam will find time to plan their revenge.

Chelsea devastated by pain

"The Young and the Restless" latest spoilers, unfortunately, bring tragic news. In the next episodes of the soap opera, Genoa City will be upset by a terrible and unexpected thing.

As we know from Celeb Dirty Laundry, Chelsea has remarried far from town. Once she returned to the city, with her husband Calvin, she rejected Adam upsetting him. Calvin, Chelsea's new husband, is a very wealthy and powerful man.

Chelsea gave the news to Adam who does not believe she is happy. In Adam's opinion, Chelsea married Calvin only out of interest and with the hope of rebuilding a new life away from him. The discussion between Chelsea and Adam will be heated, especially when Connor is mentioned.

Chelsea doesn't want her son involved in this intricate storyline, but Adam won't be of the same opinion. Subsequently, Adam and Phyllis will meet to agree on a plan to solve their mutual troubles.

Chelsea's husband between life and death

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Chelsea's life will be devastated by an unpredictable event. "The Young and the Restless" spoilers, for the next two weeks, say that Calvin will confess to having serious health problems.

Calvin is very ill and, due to a sudden collapse, will have to be rushed to the hospital. The doctors will inform Chelsea immediately about her husband's serious health condition, telling her to prepare for the worst.

The atmosphere in Genoa City will become less heavy on the occasion of the party organized for Liberation Day. Damon and Elena, and Kevin, Ana, Tessa, and Mariah will take part in the carnival. The cheerfulness and festivities, however, will last very little.

According to Soap Hub, a drama is about to upset the city.

"Young and the Restless" spoilers of the week between 8 and 12 July are dramatic. Unfortunately, fans will have to watch a bereavement. Calvin's health will deteriorate abruptly, leading to his death. Devastated, Chelsea will express all her pain to Adam. The two will reconnect. Adam will believe that by offering her support to Chelsea and helping her to overcome her husband's death, she can win him back.

Other spoilers reveal another unexpected return. It's Jill Atkinson (Jess Walton), who will suddenly arrive in the city. Jill's return to Genoa at City will give rise to very interesting storylines, which we will explore later. There are some absolutely unmissable and terrifying events scheduled. What will happen? Don't miss the next updates, news and "The Young and the Restless" spoilers.