Lala Kent and Randall Emmett flew to Kentucky earlier this week to attend the June 29 wedding of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright and on Saturday, they shared several photos and videos of one another on Instagram. After sharing a series of sweet photos taken at the ceremony, Kent posted a photo of her place setting as her fiancé posted a sweet photo of the two of them together.

In the photo shared of the two of them, Emmett and Kent were seen posting cheek to cheek as she showed of her new, long blonde hair.

As “Vanderpump Rules” viewers will recall, Kent was seen with brown hair throughout the seventh season of the show before ultimately going back to blonde ahead of the season seven reunion taping, which took place earlier this year.

Although Emmett has never, and will never, be seen on “Vanderpump Rules,” Kent mentioned him regularly throughout the seventh season of the show. Because Emmett was married to actress Ambyr Childers until late 2017, the earlier moments of their relationship weren’t discussed and for nearly two years, their relationship was kept secret.

Lala Kent got engaged in September 2018

After enduring a short breakup last summer amid filming on season seven of “Vanderpump Rules,” Kent and Emmett got back together and on September 1, 2018, Emmett popped the question to Kent during a romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. While the reality star’s father, Kent Burningham, tragically died months prior, Emmett was able to speak to him prior to his death and granted permission to marry Kent.

Although Kent and Emmett chose to enjoy their engagement for several months before making any plans for their upcoming wedding, Kent announced on Instagram weeks ago that she and Emmett had chosen April 2018, 2020 for their big day. It has also been confirmed that Kent and Emmett will be getting married in his hometown of Miami, Florida.

During an appearance on the Daily Dish podcast earlier this year, Lala Kent said she and Randall Emmett were enjoying their time as fiancees before walking down the aisle.

As she explained, her parents had a long engagement after being together for seven years. So, when it came to her own process of getting married, she always knew it would not be something she would be in a big rush to plan.

Lala Kent's wedding will not be seen on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Just like Emmett, Kent’s wedding will be kept off-screen. That said, Kent will likely chronicle the moments leading up to her big day, including her bridal party, her bachelorette party, and other Emmett-free events, on the show.

Kent and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV for "Vanderpump Rules" season eight later this year.