Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez may be back together [VIDEO]. Although the "Teen Mom 2" cast member and the father of her third and youngest son, Lux Russell, have struggled to get along for years, rumors of a potential reunion between them are running wild after Lowry confirmed on social media that Lopez had surprised her by showing up in Hawaii during her vacation with co-star Leah Messer.

According to a report shared by In Touch Weekly days ago, Lopez shocked Lowry and her online audience by flying from his home in Delaware to see her and her son.

As fans have likely been seeing, Lowry has shared tons of photos of herself and her kids, including Isaac and Lincoln, while enjoying their tropical vacation with Leah Messer and her kids, including Ali, Aleeah, and Adalynn.

Kailyn Lowry and Messer have been quite close in recent years, mainly due to the fact that they've gone through so much together during their time on "Teen Mom 2." They are also both mothers of three, although their children are different genders, and have been known to travel together in the past.

Chris Lopez publicly dissed Kailyn Lowry earlier this year

During the very first episode of his podcast series, "Everybody Hates Lop," which was transcribed by The Ashley's Reality Roundup in April, Chris Lopez took aim at the mother of his nearly two-year-old son by revealing it has been quite hard dealing with Lowry because she is on a television series. He even said that the time he spent with her "left a bad taste in [his] mouth.”

According to Lopez, he believes certain people do things strictly because they are on television and, as he noted, "that's sad." He also believes that people on television do things for ratings that affect others without giving that any thought.

As fans of "Teen Mom 2" well know, Lopez refused to film scenes for the show when he began dating Lowry in 2017 and continued to refuse to appear after they welcomed their first child [VIDEO].

Chris Lopez has since appeared briefly on the show but claimed on his podcast that he never actually signed a contract. Instead, he accused MTV Network of finding a loophole that allowed them to film him at a public event without getting any signature of approval from him.

Reality TV is frustrating for Chris Lopez

“You can only deal with so much,” Chris Lopez explained to listeners of his podcast series. As he explained, it is frustrating for him, as someone who doesn't want to obtain fame, to deal with someone who does. Even when he refuses to film, he frequently feels dragged into the drama of the MTV series.

Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and their co-stars will return to MTV later this year for a new season of "Teen Mom 2." A premiere date has not yet been set.