"90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" fans often think Ashley Martson makes some pretty weird decisions. In fact, right now all sorts of allegations come her way from Jay Smith's sister. If any of them hold true, then yeah, she really does. In May this year, Ashley shared on her Instagram Stories how she got a dart in the brain when she was six. That accounted for her 'dumb' decisions, she said. However, ahead of the next episode, she found another reason for making dumb decisions. This time, it involves medical treatment.

Q&A session with Ashley Martson of '90 day Fiance'

Saturday night, Ashley took to her Instagram Stories and held another Q&A session. During it, she discussed the sad news that her "dad passed away six years ago." Well, anyone can sympathize with that. Plus, she talked about tummy tucks and Lupus, a touchy subject for some fans of the TLC show. Additionally, she spoke about moving house and taking a chance on Jay Smith.

She says she's moving home, "Bye Bye Mechanicsburg."

One of the first questions she answered was about her Lupus. Social media has it that when she went to the hospital for her Lupus, it actually was for a tummy tuck. Ashley said, "Well, let's use our brains on this one. Last time I checked, one does not go into the ER, get two IVs and stay in the hospital for eight days." She added, "last time checked for a tummy tuck." Ashley explained, "it's an in and out procedure, the same day." She concluded, "There were live videos daily of me in the hospital.

So, there's your answer."

Ashley Martson tells fans of '90 Day Fiance' about medical treatment

Ashley Martson also elaborated on dumb decisions in this Q&A. So, apart from a dart in the brain, it seems she found something else to blame. This time, she spoke of an upcoming episode. Perhaps knowing in advance that haters and trolls would come her way, she spoke out in advance. In that IG Story, she said, "Disclaimer for tomorrow's episode - I was admitted and administered IV Dilaudid for 8 days straight." She added, "it clearly affected the frontal lobe of my brain.

The part of the brain that you think and make choices with." In conclusion, she said, "That's all, have a great rest of your weekend."

That's the second time she told fans something traumatized her brain. If that's the case then "90 Day Fiance" fans must think she's suffered some extraordinarily bad luck over her lifetime. In the previous dart in the brain post she talked about, Ashley said, that her "brother threw a dart into the soft portion of [her] brain." Only six at the time, she "spent a month in the hospital." Plus, she added that's why she "makes dumb*ss decisions."

two good reasons for making dumb decisions - Ashley Martson - Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/M4eMMYhDKu — Realitytv2day (@Videonews60secs) July 14, 2019

"90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After," fans already saw quite a bit of Ashley and Jay's drama episodes, so doing something 'dumbs' not out of the question.

After all, she married a 20-year-old and she's in her 30s. Whatever we get to see in the new episode, we can just assume it happened because Ashley suffers terrible difficulty making good decisions.

What do you think about Ashley Martson revealing two reasons for making "dum*ss decisions?" After all, a dart in the brain and eight days of administered IV Dilaudid seems like reasonable explanations.

According to WebMD, Dilaudid's actually hydromorphone hydrochloride. This medication is used to relieve moderate to severe pain. Hydromorphone is an opioid (narcotic) pain reliever. It acts on certain centers in the brain to give you pain relief."

