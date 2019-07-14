Some people say that Bill Cosby is "catching religion" while locked up. And whether or not it's true, that was pretty much the theme of his birthday message to world. On July 12, Cosby turned 82 years of age. According to Newsweek, Bill pulled a little from 1 Corinthians 13:11. Now, depending on your religious preference, you may or may not think Bill Cosby or his message is "bizarre." However, that's how Newsweek labeled them.

The bible verse references surpassing immature thoughts to mature ones. "When I became a man, I put away childish things," the biblical passage reads. The situation came as Bill Cosby was asked his birthday wish by a "fellow resident" of the prison. Particularly, Newsweek mentions that the inmate asked if he wanted anything special. That's when Cosby replied with the biblical verse. The source says his targeted demographic was men.

Cosby makes inspirational tweet on his birthday

Via Bill's Twitter account, the birthday message was posted to his followers. Via the tweet, Cosby issued a "thank you" to his friends, supporters, and family. Afterward, the comedian followed with the scriptural text and stated of his own words, "To all men...it's time to be Great Fathers, Great American Citizens & Great Husbands [sic]." "Man Up & Become Men Of Valor," Bill Cosby continues.

He finished with a series of hashtags directed at his wife, Camille Cosby, his children, and other relevant topics regarding his current situation in prison. Underneath Bill Cosby's tweet, several supporters wished him "happy birthday," along with various encouraging words.

And you may be wondering how Bill is tweeting from prison. According to Newsweek, Cosby's Twitter account has been regularly updating followers since his imprisonment.

And while he supposedly doesn't have access to social media, it's currently unknown how he's tweeting, or who's posting on his behalf.

Thank you to all of my friends, supporters and family members for wishing me a Happy 82nd Birthday. Many of my fellow residents [SCI Phoenix] asked, “Mr. Cosby - is there anything special you would like for your birthday?” I politely replied that the greatest present for me is: pic.twitter.com/UBtSORwjez — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) July 12, 2019

Fox News reports that Bill Cosby is being held at a maximum-security facility in Pennsylvania called SCI Phoenix.

The source says that Cosby is serving up to 10 years in prison, with a minimum of three years. This came after a jury found Bill guilty of drugging and assaulting a woman in 2004. That woman was Andrea Constand.

Although, Bill isn't letting it fly

He feels that his case and trial weren't handled properly, and he's being treated unfairly by the court system. Fox News states that he has appealed his conviction.

Bill Cosby's lawyers file 348-page appeal claiming unfair trial https://t.co/q2q5jGJX8y pic.twitter.com/lMnc28Hq2p — The Hill (@thehill) June 25, 2019

Nevertheless, the source also states that, upon release, Bill will be labeled a sexually violent predator, and he has to join the sex offender registry.

But all in all, what are your thoughts about Cosby's birthday message? Do you think he's "catching religion"?