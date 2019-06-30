“When Calls the Heart” has only been off the air for a matter of weeks since its “Two of Hearts” Season 6 finale. Erin Krakow was marvelous in the parting seconds and beautiful as ever as Elizabeth Thornton. The scene leaves faithful fans wondering over the summer and fall months about exactly what her penetrating gaze for Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry) meant. Elizabeth chose Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally) as her “Ladies Choice” dance partner, and the saloon owner has made no secret of his feelings.

He declared that he was “fascinated by her goodness” far beyond her physical beauty when she questioned his gesture of donating the library building,

Erin Krakow can relax and leave all of Elizabeth's heart questions on the shelf for a bit until the scripts are complete down to the last dot for Season 7, and “When Calls the Heart” returns to its Vancouver home for production. Fans will be ready and waiting to see the how and the who awaiting in the doting mother’s future.

Erin has hinted that Season 7 will be a big year for Elizabeth Thornton, and more than one wedding is likely in the offing already for Hope Valley. There is no hurry for that decision from the dedicated teacher.

The beloved actress traded her long skirts and coats for casual work boots and a very special “When Calls the Heart” buddy to announce the date of her much-anticipated summer movie on June 30. It's clear that these co-stars share many good times and memories on-screen and off, and that they want “Hearties” to tune in for their modern Western fun.

Tennis shoes and big smiles

“I hope you can join us on August 17th to watch #ASummerRomance (aka #duderanch)” opens Erin Krakow’s invitation and re-post to Ava Grace Cooper. At least fans will know for sure what title to check for in their broadcast listings. The teasers for the afore titled “Dude Ranch” have been rolling since early spring. In one playful video, Erin Krakow announces Ava Grace Cooper as “Annie,” and the accomplished young star races down the wooden stairs for a grand cowgirl entrance.

In the shared photo with the movie date, Ava Grace looks comfortable and joyful in her overalls and tennis shoes. Erin Krakow is very comfortable around horses and her classroom co-stars. She frequently shares photos of herself and her growing up cast mates having fun between scenes, along with some candid shots with Lincoln and Gunnar Taylor, who take turns portraying baby Jack. It's been a while since Elizabeth has been seen on horseback since her son takes most of her non-teaching hours.

The star gave a guided tour of her favorite Vancouver spots, showing off her horse and looking exquisite in red for “Cowboys & Indians” magazine last March.

“A Summer Romance” will be a nice ride for fans of Ryan Paevey, too. The actor was Nathan West for five seasons of daytime TVs “General Hospital,” and has starred in an assortment of Hallmark Channel roles. He and Erin Krakow should make fine on-screen partners, from the stable to their saddles.

Erin looks ready for her day of wrangling as Samantha opposite his character, Richard Belmont.

Any part that Ava Grace Cooper graces captures any audience. Her regular role as the sensitive Opal on “When Calls the Heart” wins over any age, even her older classmates. Opal, Robert, and Harper got a scare last season when they tried to scout out a haunted house. Nathan Grant's niece, Allie, played some good-natured tricks but apologized as she and the others rallied around Opal at Dr. Shepherd’s office.

Cooper's portrayal of Annie is certain to be a memorable supporting part and just another reason to watch “A Summer Romance” more than once.

A busy month

“When Calls the Heart” faithful won't have much time to miss their favorite Hallmark Channel drama. Along with the August debut of “A Summer Romance,” August marks the premiere of “When Hope Calls on Hallmark Movies Now, the video-on-demand outlet for Crown Media.

Just to help fans cozy up to Hallmark Movies Now, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is currently hosting “Jingle in July,” with a cavalcade of Hallmark Christmas movies. An extensive selection of the network’s holiday best is being offered free for a limited time to those who download the Hallmark Movies Now app. Of course, Erin Krakow’s “Father Christmas” series, based on the Robin Jones Gunn books, are among the titles included.

To top off the treats for fans, news came earlier this week of confirmation of the HFR5 convention for the most devoted fans. The event will run October 4-6, and more details will appear as the website re-launch continues. Those interested were urged to keep eyes and ears “peeled” for further news.

One thing that isn't news to anybody who admires Erin Krakow is the way the star displays her many talents, from the Northwest Territory to the ranch, with some New England charm thrown in, too. Her talent, grace, poise, and playful sense of humor can only keep her following growing.