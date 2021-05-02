North Korea has taken up cudgels against the United States as it plans to unveil its strategy to deal with the nuclear programs of the hermit kingdom. An official of Pyongyang said the comments of Washington indicated that President Joe Biden wanted to maintain a "hostile policy" towards the North. He had described their nuclear program as a "serious threat" to global security. The BBC says the White House could be taking measured steps to tackle North Korea. Spokeswoman Jen Psaki confirms this. She explains the administration has completed a review of US policy on the subject.

Joe Biden has relied on the experience of the previous four administrations to draw up his line of action. None of them could get the North to abandon its nuclear weapons program. In November last, a news report said North Korea is not likely to change its strategy towards the US after Biden comes to power.

The US would rope in its allies to discuss North Korea

The policy of the United States would focus on a positive approach. It will not drive a hard bargain, neither would it rely on strategic patience. Instead, it would chart out a path that would be open to exploring diplomatic options. Both sides must observe restraint and avoid any confrontation. The BBC reports the U.S. could rope in its allies Japan and South Korea to discuss the subject.

North Korea's foreign ministry reacted strongly to the comments of President Biden. It went to the extent of saying - the US is "girding itself up for an all-out showdown." Recently, there were reports that foreign diplomats in North Korea were leaving due to a shortage of food and medical aid.

Biden said North Korea and Iran posed global threats

Marking his 100 days in office, Joe Biden told a joint session of Congress about his misgivings on nuclear programs of North Korea and Iran. He described these as threats to not only the United States but to the whole world. The BBC adds that the president also said he would consult with the allies to address the threats through diplomacy or stern deterrence.

In March, the Biden administration tried to contact North Korea, but it played hard to get. Last month, the North carried out testing of short-range missiles. Washington did not attach much importance to it and dismissed it as "normal military activity" and "business as usual." Former President Donald Trump was the first US president to reach out directly to Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea. They met three times in Singapore, Hanoi, and at the demilitarized zone but failed to reach any agreement. These pertained to North Korea abandoning its nuclear weapons program and the US granting relief from sanctions to the North.

The Biden administration completed a review of North Korea policy

According to VOA News, the White House announced the broad outlines of its plan for diplomacy with Pyongyang.

It envisages a middle approach between earlier administrations. However, it has not gone down well with the North. It has warned the U.S. will face a “very grave situation.” An official of the North’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the U.S. approach as a cover-up of its hostile acts. He also cautioned that America could find itself in a very grave situation.

An official of the North’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the U.S. approach as a cover-up of its hostile acts. He also cautioned that America could find itself in a very grave situation. North Korea has boycotted dialogues with the U.S. since 2019 after an abrupt end to talks between former President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The two leaders failed to arrive at an acceptable formula. It was a clash of priorities - for Trump, it was denuclearization, and for Kim, it was relief from sanctions.