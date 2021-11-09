Prince Harry now lives in California among Celebrities. He quit royal duties due to several issues and became a father for a second time when he welcomed Lilibet, his daughter, in June. She was his second child. His first child is Archie. A royal author claimed that Lilibet could turn out to be someone special because she could become the "first-ever American Princess." She was born in the United States, and since she belongs to the British royal family, she would become a princess. Daily Star U.K. says in the opinion of Royal biographer Andrew Morton, those in America will see her as an "American Princess." Her brother Archie was born in Britain but not Lili.

She was born in America. There is no decision yet on the place of her christening. It could be in the U.S. or the U.K. In the case of the former, those in America would have no hesitation to accept her as an American Princess. Lilibet came as a bundle of joy to Harry, Archie, and the royal family. She is now in a world of her own and must be waiting to get acquainted with her cousins.

Fans want to see a picture of the daughter of Harry

Prince Harry has been overprotective of his family members. That is why there are very few pictures of his children in the media. His fans are keen to get a glimpse of Lilibet, and it is up to Harry to arrange for that. The name selected for her is associated with that of the Queen.

However, she has yet to set her eyes on her great-granddaughter. Daily Star U.K. goes on to add that Lili is a sister to two-year-old Archie. He was born in the U.K. in May 2019 before Harry quit royal duties. The venue of his christening was at Windsor Castle by the Archbishop of Canterbury. It was a private ceremony devoid of the press and public.

Harry is now pursuing a life of personal and financial freedom across the pond. In August, Prince Harry appeared at a charity polo match for the first time since the birth of his daughter Lilibet.

Christmas could see the Queen meet Lilibet for the first time

In September, there was news in the media that Harry could visit the U.K.

with his kids during Christmas. According to Express U.K., a royal commentator holds out hopes that Prince Harry could introduce his daughter Lilibet to the Queen when they meet during the forthcoming Christmas period. The monarch is in her mid-90s, and there are indications that she has plans to celebrate the joyous occasion with the Royal Family at Sandringham. Speculations are rife that Prince Harry could Travel to Britain with his two children Archie and Lilibet, for a special reunion. Such a reunion could go a long way to help mend broken fences between individuals and families.

Harry did visit the U.K. in July

Express U.K. goes on to add that Harry did visit the U.K. in July. It was for the unveiling of a statue in memory of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Harry arrived in London to be a part of the program. She was the victim of a road accident, and the sudden loss was something Harry could not reconcile to. He came alone for the unveiling while his children remained in California. Lilibet had just been born and was a few weeks old at the time. In the opinion of observers acquainted with the ways of the Royal Family, Archie was last in the U.K. in October 2019. He had not met his royal grandparents and relatives since he was six months old. Lilibet was born in California on June 4. None of the family members has seen her yet. There would be tremendous all-around curiosity about the kids. If Harry decides to get the christening service of his daughter done in the U.K., it would be a welcome move. It would provide an opportunity to the young and the old members of the Royal family to interact with the newest additions to their family.