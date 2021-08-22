Polo is a game Harry loves. He took part in a polo match in Colorado to raise money for his charity Sentebale. The Prince displayed his skills by bagging two goals, and the outing showed that he has returned to work after the birth of his daughter Lilibet. Pictures revealed him on horseback as he moved the ball around. His side scored three goals, and he hit two of them. It was a comfortable win for his side, and the match raised a handsome amount for his charity.

Mirror UK says the game saw the Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras also in action.

He is an ambassador of Sentebale. He holds Harry in high esteem and said he was lucky to ride along with Harry in his mission. In August last year, Harry and his wife Meghan volunteered to work for a Los Angeles charity, Baby2Baby. It was to make the world a better place for the less fortunate people. The couple lives in Santa Barbara among Celebrities and loves to do charity work.

About the Sentebale charity of Prince Harry

Harry set up Sentebale in memory of his mother, Princess Diana, in Lesotho in 2006. The charity intended to extend assistance to a special category of children in southern Africa. They were those impacted by poverty and illness. These are harmful to any society, and Prince Harry wanted to stand beside them.

Mirror UK adds that before the charity polo match in Colorado, the Prince announced about donating a part of the proceeds of his memoir to his Sentebale charity. It would be around $1.5million. His memoir would release next year. He explained that funds are necessary to support the charity. Hence, Sentebale Polo Cup is critical.

It forms the basis to advance this important mission so that the children and communities worldwide can benefit. Last year, there was the postponement of the Polo Cup because of COVID-19.

Archewell is another charity of Harry and Meghan

According to Express UK, Archewell is another charity that Harry and his wife set up after the birth of their son Archie.

The couple is keen to expand their charity work. They want to involve themselves in upcoming projects. The two of them are adept at interacting with others and want to promote their non-profit organization Archewell. Royal author Omid Scobie feels they need to be on the ground. Harry and Meghan started Archewell Foundation in 2020. That was after they stepped down as working members of the Royal Family. They had their royal foundation Sussex Royal, but they could no longer continue with it. Hence, they started another charity and named it after their son. However, plans for their charity Archewell suffered a setback because of COVID-19.

Activities of Archewell Foundation charity

The Archewell Foundation of Harry and Meghan assigns priority to mental health, gender equality, and conservation.

They have worked in the past on these subjects. It is a non-profit organization, and its purpose as defined in its website says - "Our core purpose is to uplift and unite communities—local and global, online and offline—one act of compassion at a time." Express UK adds that it has already launched some initiatives. In December 2020, Archewell collaborated with the World Central Kitchen and agreed to make funds available for four Community Relief Centers - 3 in Puerto Rico and one in Mumbai. This charity has also stepped in to fund the Genesis Women's Shelter in Dallas to cover the costs of a new roof. Their latest project is the 40x40 initiative. Meghan launched it on her 40th birthday. Its aim is to mentor women negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. She sought the help of celebrities to participate in the mentoring scheme.