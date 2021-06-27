Prince William and Prince Harry lost their mother Princess Diana at a very early age. She lost her life in a road accident and on July 1, she would have celebrated her 60th birthday. To commemorate the occasion, there would be a small event of unveiling her statue within the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. At present Prince Harry stays in America and has already arrived in London. As per the COVID-19 protocol, he would remain in isolation at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor for a stipulated period. His wife Meghan Markle has stayed back in Santa Barbara with their son Archie and daughter Lilibet who is only a few weeks old.

Sky News reports Kensington Palace has revealed that both brothers would be there at the event on Thursday. The unveiling of her statue would be in one of her favorite locations. It will be in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. She used to devote a lot of her time there chatting to the gardeners. Harry also likes this place. It was here he and Meghan posed for their engagement photos in 2017. Princess Diana loved forget-me-nots and Harry and Meghan planted them in a school in Los Angeles. They did this last year after they stepped down from royal duties and moved out to the United States. Right now, they have settled down in Santa Barbara which is home to Celebrities.

When the project of a statue in memory of Princess Diana was announced, both the brothers William and Harry said - "Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy." There have been reports in the media about some sort of unrest between William and Harry but they would appear together at the program.

They were together at the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh in April. Sky News recalls that at the beginning of 2017, the plan was to commission a statue ahead of the 20th anniversary of the death of their mother Diana. She died on 31 August 1997 and the initial plan was to install it towards the end of 2017. However, that did not happen due to whatever reasons.

The revised date is now shifted to 1 July to coincide with the 60th birthday of Princess Diana. Close family members would attend along with members of the statue committee. Sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley and garden designer Pip Morrison are expected to be there. They have given shape to the dream of the sons.

According to Independent UK, Prince Harry has landed in the UK to attend the program related to the unveiling of a new statue of his mother Princess Diana. He has come alone and is putting up at Frogmore Cottage. This used to be his and Meghan’s home when they stayed in Britain. However, it is now home to another member of the royal family.

Harry will remain here under quarantine as per coronavirus guidance. At the end of the isolation period, he would undergo a COVID-19 test to confirm he is negative before the event.

