The wax models of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used to enjoy a place of pride among the British royalty in the company of Queen Elizabeth and members of her family. However, the couple has stepped down from royal duties last March, and Madame Tussauds in London has decided to relocate them to a more appropriate location. The waxworks museum feels they would be at home with Celebrities of Hollywood. Hence, Harry and Meghan would enter a new phase in their lives.

CNN said last year, and Madame Tussauds moved the wax statues of the couple away from that of Queen Elizabeth and the royal family.

It was a fallout of their decision to step down from official duties. The museum now announced about their new location. It would be the "Awards Party" zone, described as a glitzier permanent home. Here, they would rub shoulders with the big names of Hollywood. This would be in keeping with their present interests. In August 2019, the museum had shifted wax models of Meghan Markle to the A-list category.

Harry and Meghan get a new slot in Madame Tussauds

The wax museum in London will reopen Monday after a long closure because of COVID-19. Visitors who want to meet Harry and Meghan would not find them in the royal enclosure. They would be among celebs like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Beckhams, and George Clooney.

CNN adds that others alongside them would be Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, and Nicole Kidman. Madame Tussauds is trying to keep pace with the changing times. In a press release, the museum said the move reflected the decision of the couple to opt for Hollywood rather than Frogmore. In March, Harry and Meghan attended their last public engagement in Britain.

Tussauds had wax figures of Meghan in London and New York

The waxworks museum of Madame Tussauds had two Meghan waxworks. One of these was in London, the other in New York. These were displayed in 2019 to coincide with the wedding of Harry and Meghan. CNN mentions that the statues would get a fresh look to be in tune with the changed scenario.

Meghan was an actor in the TV drama "Suits" before she met Harry. She has well-known contacts in the world of movies. In fact, she had lent her voice to the Disney Plus documentary "Elephant." Both of them are now professionals with links to brands like Netflix and Spotify. Meghan and Harry are exploring options available after becoming non-royals. Their agenda is to gain financial independence. An official of the museum says - "As two of our most popular and well-loved figures, they will, of course, remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them." The couple arrived in California at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and had to pursue their interests despite various restrictions associated with the pandemic.

They have purchased a mansion there, and Oprah Winfrey is one of their neighbors.

Madame Tussauds moves Harry and Meghan to the Awards Party section

According to The BBC, Madame Tussauds London has officially moved Harry and Meghan from the Royal section of waxworks to the Awards Party section. They would be alongside celebrities of Hollywood. That would match with the new lifestyle they have adopted in America. On the subject of this move, Tim Waters, the General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, clarified - "We've moved Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's figures to join their Hollywood friends, reflecting their new status on the world stage as A-list favorites." Incidentally, their waxworks came up together at the museum in 2018 before their wedding.

However, the figure of Harry dated back to 2014 and was updated in 2018 for his appearance beside Meghan.