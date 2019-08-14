Meghan Markle continues to grab headlines. It now relates to the positioning of her waxwork models in Madame Tussauds. Until now, the models of Meghan and Harry were together but the museum has separated them. They have moved the models of Meghan Markle to the category of A-list Celebrities. In fact, the Duchess of Sussex will now be in the company of names like Tom Hardy, the Beckhams, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Madame Tussauds wants to give prominence to her links with the world of showbiz. That was her identity before she married Prince Harry, a member of the British royalty. At that time she was a part of the popular TV drama “Suits.”

Mirror UK reports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were a part of the waxworks of the royal family. Their models used to be alongside those of the Queen, and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. However, Meghan’s models will now be in a different place while Harry will remain with the family. This action has come in for criticism.

The museum sees nothing wrong

The museum is a business proposition and the waxworks attract visitors. It is something unique and those who run it are interested in profits. Hence, they are at liberty to change layouts to ensure greater visibility. Steve Davies, general manager of London explains it away by saying - "At Madame Tussauds London we’re always listening to what people have to say about their favourite stars.” He adds that the intention is to show her “independent celebrity status” through the models.

Mirror UK goes on to quote Steve Davies who indicates that this “separation” from Prince Harry could be a temporary affair because the authorities want Meghan to be in the company of more-familiar celebrities for some time. The museum positioned Harry’s wax figure on his 30th birthday. Meghan was a later addition and their figures were unveiled a few days before their wedding in May 2018. There was a lot of enthusiasm among the public because they would get to see an American actor beside the British prince. Madame Tussauds in New York also displayed similar models because of Meghan’s American origin.

Some say the break-up is a sales gimmick

According to Express UK, a section of people interprets the separation of the wax models of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a sort of “publicity stunt” to improve footfalls. They feel the decision taken by Madame Tussauds is to grab headlines globally. The new address of the Duchess of Sussex in the wax museum will be with showbiz heavyweights who attended her wedding to Prince Harry.

It will be the “A-list Party room.” The museum was involved in controversies in the past. The general opinion is that the wax figure of Meghan should remain in the royal section because that is where she belongs but the future appears to be uncertain.