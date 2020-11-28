Thanksgiving is a traditional American holiday and Meghan is an American. She was an actor in the TV drama “Suits” and married Prince Harry who was a fighter pilot. They have an 18-month old son Archie, stepped down from royal duties in March and relocated to America via a brief stay in Canada. Once in America, they acquired a mansion in Santa Barbara among Celebrities. It suits them fine because they want to become financially independent. Since the family arrived in America, Harry and Meghan enjoyed their first Thanksgiving dinner in the United States as a family. It was a quiet affair and the dinner consisted of fresh vegetables grown in their own garden in California.

Daily Mail UK says Harry and his wife Meghan are passing through a very difficult phase in their lives. This is because of the traumatic experience Meghan underwent when she suffered a miscarriage. It is not easy to reconcile to a loss of this nature. The parents dream about the new entrant in their family and suddenly they find those dreams shattered. Meghan wrote about this in a newspaper and received overwhelming support from all those who wish the family well.

Harry, Meghan and Thanksgiving

Omid Scobie is the co-author of the explosive biography “Finding Freedom.” He provided some details about how Harry and Meghan planned to enjoy Thanksgiving with their son Archie. Omid believed they would go in for a quiet dinner at home.

In all probability, Meghan would wear the apron and become the cook because she loves cooking. In November 2019, there were reports that Meghan and Harry could remain in Britain for Thanksgiving but they went off to Canada. Daily Mail UK reveals this time it would be a home-cooked meal with traditional Thanksgiving dishes.

The ingredients would be fresh vegetables from their garden. Last year, they were not in Britain to celebrate Thanksgiving, either. That was also a private affair with close family members including Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

The miscarriage tragedy for Meghan

Meghan wrote about the miscarriage in a media outlet.

She described the events that led to the tragedy. It happened in July while she was changing her son Archie's nappy. Daily Mail UK goes on to add that in the write-up entitled “The Losses We Share,” she says she was at home in Los Angeles where she fell ill. Her husband was with her and he immediately moved her to a hospital. Together, they grieved for their unborn baby. Once the article came out, they received a flood of support. Among them were some who had similar experiences. They shared their own stories about their losses.

Meghan and Harry try to recover from the tragedy

According to Hello Magazine, Meghan and Harry are trying to come to terms with their loss. They participated in a quiet Thanksgiving dinner in the privacy of their home in Santa Barbara.

They stepped back from royal duties in March and are in America. The couple bought their first family home in Montecito in Santa Barbara in July. However, Meghan revealed the heartbreaking news about her miscarriage. It is difficult for any couple to reconcile to such a loss. They could only console each other.

That is what she and Harry did. In her words: "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few. In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage.” Pregnancy loss charities have praised Meghan for opening up on her experience of miscarriage. Talking about Meghan’s article, a midwife says it sent a "powerful message" to others who have experienced a similar loss.

She adds that these things do happen but very few want to talk about it. Therefore, the bold step Meghan took is praiseworthy.