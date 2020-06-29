She is Greta Thunberg, a teenager from Sweden, who traveled to America in a sailboat. Her activities pertaining to global warming, has drawn worldwide attention. She has been able to mobilize the younger generation who flock to her outdoor meetings to listen to her. The climate activist has attended many international forums on the subject and has left her mark. She has earned praise for highlighting many relevant issues and criticism for her blunt statements. In the course of her speech at the UN climate change summit in September, she told world leaders: “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words … how dare you!” Leaders are unable to take suitable action on controlling greenhouse gas emission which is pushing the world to the brink.

The fact that the Swedish teenager has more than 4m Twitter followers is proof of her popularity. Needless to say, she has struck a chord with the youth.

The Guardian says Greta Thunberg has now spoken up about world leaders who want to take selfies with her. She feels they want to spread an impression of being a part of Greta’s ideology. In her opinion, the action of these leaders could be an indirect admission of guilt. They have ignored the all-important issue of global warming which could lead to disasters if not checked.

Angela Merkel took a selfie with Greta Thunberg

In the course of a program she made for Swedish radio, Greta Thunberg made a mention of German chancellor Angela Merkel who was one world leader who posed for a selfie with the climate activist.

It happened at a gathering in New York. She commented on the attention that came her way from high-ranking figures. She said – “It seemed as if they had forgotten for a moment to be ashamed that their generation had let future generations down.”

The Guardian talks about the radio interview. Greta Thunberg feels the handling of global warming deserves priority on the lines of the handling of COVID-19 pandemic.

The perception of the authorities need to change. While talking to the BBC, she said that coronavirus is a game changer. It has shown that in a crisis, the world can rise as one. If there is a similar determination to tackle global warming, it can make a great difference. That realization has to set in.

A concerted effort by those who matter can check the menace and help to preserve the planet for future generations.

Greta Thunberg voiced her frustration with world leaders

According to Sky News, the Swedish environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg has expressed her frustration with world leaders. She says they want selfies with her to show their support for her work. Just so they can "look good" is how she put it. Her comments came in a series for Swedish radio about her campaigning. Obviously, she appears to be upset that leaders want to use her as a prop on issues related to global warming. She has drawn a parallel to the ongoing pandemic where the world as a whole wants to root it out to save humanity.

She feels the world should treat global warming with an equal seriousness.

Fossil fuels and Greta Thunberg are poles apart

She made headlines when she landed in America in a sailboat. She wanted to promote the concept of Renewable Energy as an alternate to fossil fuels. When in America, she met some Celebrities of the movie world. One of them was Arnold Schwarzenegger who lent Greta Thunberg an electric car for her local movements. Later while coming to Lisbon for attending COP25, Greta Thunberg crossed the Atlantic in a catamaran. It belonged to an Australian family. The climate activist wants the world to ban fossil fuels which is a factor responsible for global warming and she loves to practice what she preaches.