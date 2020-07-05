The world considers Vogue as the fashion bible and Meghan Markle guest-edited its September 2019 issue. It highlighted some women who, Meghan feels, are the “Forces for Change.” They include Jacinta Ardern and Greta Thunberg and the issue bagged the Diversity Initiative of the Year award.

The Professional Publishers Association (PPA) presents this. It speaks volumes for Megan Markle and her ability to deliver. She said she is “honored” as the issue of Vogue she guest-edited won recognition in the form of an award. In view of threats of coronavirus, PPA held the event virtually. This is becoming the latest trend.

The PPA says - “One judge commented that the forces for change issue felt like a ‘genuine media ground-breaking moment’.”

Meghan Markle's 'Forces For Change' guest edit of Vogue wins Diversity Initiative of the Year award at PPA's https://t.co/uT3ZoGF1M1 — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) July 1, 2020

Yahoo says Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, said the recognition of the special issue of Vogue was an honor for her. She also thanked Edward Enninful, editor of British Vogue, for his involvement in creating a special issue. In her words, the September issue of Vogue reflected the world of today. It was not only beautiful but was strong in its diversity. Edward bagged the additional honor of the ‘best editor’ bestowed by PPA.

The Vogue issue Meghan edited was a huge success

People must have been waiting eagerly for the September 2019 issue of British Vogue. It was labeled as “Forces for Change” and everyone was curious to know how Meghan had handled the subject and what she had to say. Yahoo goes on to add that she had chosen the personalities on the cover with care.

There were 15 of them and they included Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand alongside Greta Thunberg, the teenage climate activist of Sweden. The others were a mix of British and American women from different professions. Some were models, others were actors from the world of Movies apart from a boxer who was also a model, a ballet dancer, and a couple of writers.

Meghan Markle, it seems, is becoming the superstar activist she always wanted to be https://t.co/mALJDZm1pP — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) June 30, 2020

Details of celebrities Meghan put on the cover

Yahoo has provided names of the Celebrities Meghan Markle put on the cover of the British Vogue issue she edited. She was an actor herself having acted in the popular TV drama “Suits” and she chose six actors for her cover. It was probably to show solidarity with fellow professionals. Others were four models, two writers, and a ballet dancer. There were also a politician and a climate activist.

The actors were - Gemma Chan, Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek, Jameela Jamil, and Yara Shahidi.

The fashion models were - Adwoa Aboah, Adut Akech, Ramla Ali (also a boxer), and Christy Turlington.

The writers were - Sinéad Burke and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The remaining were Francesca Hayward ballet dancer, Jacinda Ardern politician, and Greta Thunberg, climate activist.

Incidentally, the prized issue sold out in 10 days to become the fastest-selling issue in the history of British Vogue. In addition, it was the biggest selling issue of the decade. The influence it had on the public is evident from the Change-Maker talks inspired by Meghan’s “Forces for Change.” The success of this venture marks Meghan out as a woman who does not hesitate to try out new concepts.

Meghan has made an impression

According to Town and Country Mag, the collaboration of Meghan Markle and British Vogue could be a forerunner of changes.

The issue guest-edited by Meghan saw commercial success. It turned out to be the fastest-selling edition in the magazine's 104-year history. The issue won awards including one for its editor.

The issue's cover featured a number of influential women but Meghan was not among them. She did not want to take center stage but wanted to focus on the women she admires. It was her way of saying thank you to the world. When she decided to take on the responsibility of guest editing the issue, she was a part of the British royal family. However, she and her husband Harry have stepped away from royal duties and are in search of a new life far away from Britain.