Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is determined to carry on her war on Climate change in spite of threats from coronavirus. Until now, she launched her protests in the open with her followers. However, she knows that such a line of action is not possible in the present scenario because of fears of COVID-19 aka coronavirus. She wants her millions of followers to keep up the tempo of protests and go in for online action. Her attention remains focused on raising awareness about climate change.

Greta Thunberg talks tough to global leaders and does not hesitate to express her views at international forums. She has earned the support of Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Arnold Schwarzenegger and criticism from certain quarters.

Greta Thunberg urges activists to avoid mass climate protests amid outbreak https://t.co/8mQ4EhKYyj pic.twitter.com/hNwRu5cm3e — CTV News (@CTVNews) March 12, 2020

Daily Mail UK outlines the strategy she has in mind. Her advice to protesters is to maintain high spirits and not worry about the numbers.

She explains that the effect of this virus is less on young people but they should act in the best interest of society. The idea is to keep hammering home the point of climate change to the world at large. She has a clear concept and she communicated her views via Twitter. She said, “We can’t solve a crisis without treating it as a crisis and we must unite behind experts and science.

This of course goes for all crises.”

Advice of climate activist Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg came center stage last year when she crossed the Atlantic in a yacht and landed in America. It was her war against fossil fuels and within a short time, she had a huge fan following of youngsters who would crowd around to listen to her. She has attended international meetings and made bold statements on the subject of climate change.

The youth look up to her for direction because they realize the importance of controlling climate change. A publishing house named Greta Thunberg author of the year for a compilation of her talks.

Greta Thunberg says climate protests should go online to reduce coronavirus risk https://t.co/K4ev2waOP5 #coronavirus #COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/B8syq075cr — World Economic Forum (@wef) March 11, 2020

Daily Mail UK says Swedish eco-warrior Greta is clear in her mind about how to balance various situations. She advises her followers to evolve new methods to create public awareness and be in touch with the people.

Her message is: “keep your numbers low but your spirits high.” She has suggested going online and using specific and relevant hashtags. Incidentally, Greta Thunberg accused the European Union governments of their lack of seriousness to tackle the climate crisis. The Commission announced a future reduction of net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. She described it as a “surrender.” In her words, when there is disaster looming on the horizon, prompt action is a must to tackle it.

Crusade of Greta Thunberg against climate change

According to The Verge, in the opinion of Greta Thunberg, the coronavirus will not pose any problem to keeping the protests on climate change alive.

Her solution to her followers is to go off the beaten track and move their demonstrations online. She inspired the youth last year to join demonstrations outside the United Nations climate conferences in cities like New York and Madrid. She now wants them to go online. This April is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. There were several activities related to environmental issues planned throughout the year and the COVID-19 could pose disturbances.

Greta Thunberg is a determined individual

When 17-year-old Swedish eco-warrior Greta Thunberg landed in America in a sailboat, she scripted a new age in climate change by discarding fossil fuels.

She attended a number of forums in different countries and used strong words against leaders for their inaction. It pertained to assigning priority to climate change, their inability to preserve the Environment and to reduce the adverse effects of climate change. She managed to mobilize the youth to wage a global war on these issues. The Swedish government showed its appreciation by nominating Greta Thunberg for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.