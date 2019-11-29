Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg from Sweden is a self-proclaimed brand ambassador of climate change. British bookshop Waterstones has extended recognition to her and named her author of the year. It was for her book “No One Is Too Small To Make A Difference” which is a compilation of her speeches covering the last two years. It includes a speech she delivered to EU leaders in February. She shuns fossil fuels and used public transport and transatlantic yachts for her movements. Her motto is to practice what she preaches.

Sky News adds that Greta Thunberg has been on the move last year. She has been speaking to world leaders and wants active participation in climate strikes every Friday. She began this trend in Sweden. In the course of her stay in the United States, she met many people who matter and garnered their support. She used strong words on various platforms to highlight her mission.

Many have criticized her but the youth have rallied around her.

Greta has succeeded in making people sit up and take notice that controlling climate change is a joint effort and everyone must be involved. It is not an issue that can be tackled in isolation. The people must come to the forefront, meet it headlong and take it by the horns. They must not remain as spectators in the sidelines.

Waterstones clarified that it normally gives awards to the book of the year. Sky News says that this year Waterstones has created another category - author of the year. It has realized that Greta Thunberg deserves to be singled out because of her dedication to a cause like a climate change. The activist wants to motivate the masses to wage a war against the evil and a compilation of her speeches would help the cause. The titles of some chapters hold promises of an interesting read. At this point in time, she would be on her way to the global climate conference in Spain.

According to BBC, Waterstones has extended honor to Greta Thunberg, the teenage climate activist. It has named her the author of the year for her "inspirational" book, which has an "urgent message." The book “No One Is Too Small To Make A Difference” is a compilation of the speeches she gave on climate change. Waterstones' Kate McHale says - "Greta Thunberg's speeches have been an inspiration to millions.” The activist has not yet offered any comments but she has already declined an environmental award that carried with it prize money.

Obviously, she is not interested in such frills. She is fighting to save the planet and from the attendance in her meetings, it appears the young generation is in agreement with her line of thinking. Within a short period of time, she has become a global icon who is fighting against an evil that can destroy the world.