The celebrity cat scene has a new sensation – a cute and cuddly cross-eyed kitty named Belarus. This notorious troublemaker has a growing fan base of over 250 thousand people. Belarus might be a bit different, yet he is as handsome as can be. One of our favorite Pets on the internet, this fluffy gray feline has his own Instagram, Facebook and YouTube accounts. But he’s not just a pretty face. This internet celebrity is using his looks to make a difference for shelter animals.

The cross-eyed shelter kitty

Although Belarus currently lives happily in his forever home, that was not always the case. He was surrendered to the pet shelter because his former owners had to move and couldn't allow pet fees. Almost two years ago, he was adopted by his owner, Rachel, from the San Francisco Animal Care &amp;amp;amp; Control. At the time, he was just 1 year old. When Rachel first saw the cross-eyed kitty, she fell in love with him and immediately knew that she wanted to make him a member of her family.

What’s it like being cross-eyed

Belarus was born a cross-eyed kitty, due to an eye condition called strabismus. Strabismus is a genetic condition in which the eyes do not properly align with each other. It is simply a misdirected gaze. One eye, or both – may point inward. However, it doesn’t really make a difference in a cat’s vision or well-being. Luckily, he doesn’t experience any pain and he can still see very well.

Being an 'ordinary' cross-eyed kitty

Belarus, is just like any other cat. He is extremely friendly and active. He even likes to play in the shower! Just because he’s a cross-eyed kitty, doesn’t mean he doesn’t push boundaries like other cats. “He loves knocking things off of the sink while I’m in the shower. He also loves exploring EVERYTHING and squeezing inside the smallest corners and crannies he can find,” said Rachel.

Social media loves Belarus

Belarus has made quite a splash on social media. His followers love to keep up with cross-eyed cat’s shenanigans. His accounts are regularly updated with his silly pictures and videos.

Belarus is so loved, he even had his own portrait made by an enthused fan!

Helping others and giving back

What makes this story even more interesting is that Belarus and his owner are using his fame to help others and give back.

According to BoredPanda, “Since the adoption of Belarus, his owner has continued supporting the shelter that this boy came from, to help other cats there. By using the now-famous face of Belarus, Rachel is hosting fundraisers for the animals in need.

In 2019, Rachel was able to donate $4000 to the shelter through various fundraising campaigns.”

Do you think that Belarus is adorable? Let us know in the comments below!