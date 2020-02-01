Another calamity, after the bushfires took place in Australia. It came in the form of thunderstorms that battered Adelaide and much of South Australia. The immediate result of this climatic disturbance is a large-scale loss of power to thousands of homes. Then there are flooded towns that have disrupted communication links. The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said that“Scattered thunderstorms are merging into a broad area of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the Adelaide Region. Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds are likely.” The recent spate of bushfires in Australia has taken a heavy toll on the environment with the green cover destroyed and an unaccountable number of animals died.

Some of them like the kangaroos and koalas are unique to the country. Many residents have lost their homes and wildlife has lost their habitats and source of food. It is now the turn of thunderstorms.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Adelaide Region has been updated. In the last 2 hours there has been 36 mm at Aldgate, 34 mm at Crafers, 28 mm at Burnside and 24 mm at Pooraka. More details: https://t.co/2ytUeFLPR7 pic.twitter.com/DqSo2Q93lG — Bureau of Meteorology, South Australia (@BOM_SA) January 31, 2020

News AU adds that parts of Adelaide’s CBD experienced heavy rainfall as did parts of Port Lincoln and Kangaroo Island, which are flooded.

Loss of power has affected work in hospitals and resulted in chaotic situations. One of the hospitals cancelled all elective surgeries and diverted their ambulances to meet emergencies elsewhere. The forecast indicates threats of heavy rains in Adelaide that will continue until the weather band moves towards Victoria and NSW.

Threats of fire in Australia remain

Health officials in New South Wales have cautioned residents to be careful over the weekend because weather conditions could have “life-threatening” repercussions.

This is because of an intense heatwave. Forecast for NSW, Canberra, Victoria, and Tasmania mentions elevated fire dangers coupled with the increase in humidity with associated problems. NSW Health Director of Environmental Health, Dr. Richard Broome explained that while Australians are used to hot weather, the present conditions could give rise to life-threatening illnesses.

Torrential rain is falling across South Australia, with severe thunderstorm warnings in place statewide. The heaviest falls have been on Kangaroo Island, and parts of the Eyre Peninsula have flooded. @katefreebairn pic.twitter.com/Ms2UpXlyek — 10 News First Adelaide (@10NewsFirstAdl) January 31, 2020

News AU suggests aged persons or those with chronic conditions should not venture outdoors but remain at home, keep hydrated and stay cool.

They should seek urgent medical help if it becomes necessary. While Victoria could witness flash floods, those in Melbourne should be careful of possible fire danger. Fire crews in the southeastern states of Australia have been asked to be on alert. An official said, “There’ll be storms that come through with the potential for dry lightning, so again it’s a challenging day for us.”

Australia lashed by thunderstorms and hailstones

According to the Guardian, the weather is wreaking havoc on Australia’s southeast region. The area is lashed by thunderstorms accompanied by hailstones that are damaging buildings and cars.

Storms have uprooted trees that damaged cars and there are reports of a lightning strike that left a couple of tourists injured. Canberra witnessed wind gusts up to 62mph (117km/h) and golf-ball-sized hailstones that damaged cars and trees. Southeast Queensland faced disruption of train services during the peak-hour rush. The BOM warned people to take necessary measures including keeping electrical equipment unplugged. The wet conditions could lead to flash floods in some areas but it is unlikely that the rainfall could help to put out remaining bushfires in Australia.

Inclement weather in Australia could be due to climate change

The vagaries of nature currently witnessed in the country could be due to the erratic conditions of the climate. Irregular rainfall can result in dry conditions. This, in turn, can give rise to bushfires that can destroy the very fabric of life. The green cover is important to maintain the ecological balance and when a fire burns them, it leads to all-round loss. Australia has been facing a water crisis and drought-like conditions that are suspected to have been aggravated by climate change.