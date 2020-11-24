The Trump campaign’s legal team is distancing itself from firebrand conservative attorney Sidney Powell, after several tumultuous days in which she made multiple incorrect statements about the voting process. She has propounded unsupported and complex conspiracy theories and vowed to “blow up” Georgia with a “biblical” court filing.

On November 21, a Pennsylvania court rejected a claim by Mr. Trump’s legal team to invalidate mail-in ballots in the state. US District Court Judge Matthew Brann said his legal campaign in the state, which is led by his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was an attempt to “disenfranchise seven million people.” According to The New York Times, Mr.

Brann wrote that the president's team had presented "strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations" in their complaints about mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.

About Ms. Powell

Sidney Katherine Powell is an American attorney and former federal prosecutor from North Carolina. After graduating from law school in 1978, Powell began her career as an Assistant District Attorney in the Western District of Texas, among other jurisdictions. She prosecuted Jimmy Chagra in 1979.

A frequent guest on conservative radio and TV, she briefly became a public face of the Trump campaign before she was cut loose on November 22.

Ms. Powell burst into national attention, when she appeared alongside Rudolph W.

Giuliani, who is leading the president’s legal efforts. At a news conference, she made claims that strained credulity, even for a presidential campaign that has repeatedly lowered the bar.

Trump lets Powell go

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own,” Trump's campaign said in a statement. “She is not a member of the Trump legal team.

She is also not a lawyer for the president in his personal capacity.”

Over the weekend, several of his advisers urged Trump to cut Powell loose. The New York Times reported that one advisor said that even Mr.

Giuliani had recognized that she had gone too far.

CBS News reported Powell's response: "I understand today's press release," she said. "I will continue to represent #WeThePeople who had their votes for Trump and other Republicans stolen by massive fraud through Dominion and Smartmatic, and we will be filing suit soon. The chips will fall where they may, and we will defend the foundations of this great Republic. #KrakenOnSteroids," she wrote.

Conspiracy theories

Powell falsely asserted that a server hosting evidence of election fraud was located in Germany and seized by U.S. authorities. She said Georgia used voting machine software created at the direction of former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez (deceased).

She claimed that the software was used to switch millions of votes for Trump to votes for Joe Biden.

In a subsequent interview with conservative network Newsmax, she appeared to accuse Georgia’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, and its Republican secretary of state of being part of a conspiracy involving a voting-system contract award. She contended that this harmed Mr. Trump’s re-election bid.

Dominion Voting Systems widely used ballot-scanning machines and vote tabulation software are suspected of inflating vote totals for presumed President-elect Joseph R. Biden. Those suspicions so far are not fully substantiated. “It was designed to rig elections,” Sidney Powell, a leader of the Trump legal team, told Fox News Channel’s Maria Bartiromo on her “Sunday Morning Futures” program.

Ms. Powell said Mr. Trump should fire CIA Director Gina Haspel for allowing the software to be used throughout the U.S. In an interview the day before on Fox Business, Ms. Powell also said the conspiracy involved “dead people” who voted “in massive numbers” — again offering no proof — and described how fraudulent paper ballots were also part of the scheme.

As an attorney for Michael Flynn, the former White House national security advisor, promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory: that a "deep state" cabal of child-abusing Hollywood stars and Democrats are secretly plotting against Donald Trump and his allies.

Elections in Georgia

Georgia voters are being bombarded with Twitter messages, robocalls, or the more than $100 million worth of television commercials.

On January 5, Georgia's 2 Republican senators will face Democratic challengers in twin runoffs that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

A national embarrassment

According to CNN, former New Jersey Republican Governor Chris Christie, who helped President Donald Trump prepare ahead of a debate with President-elect Joe Biden in September, described the president's legal team as a "national embarrassment."