The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, popularly known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are touring Africa and baby Archie is hogging the limelight They have taken their four-month-old son along and their mission is to spread the message of goodwill to countries in Africa that are under the Commonwealth. Their fans are having a great time with Archie in their midst. Some critics have interpreted the tour to Africa as an opportunity for the royal couple to rebuild their image that took a beating because of a few incidents in the recent past.

However, both of them appear to be doing it in style. They are engrossed in their activities and the very presence of Archie has livened up the surroundings.

Fox News mentions about the recent private-jet travel of the royal couple that led to controversies. There were others also like the huge amounts spent on renovation of Frogmore Cottage, their home. Their tour of Africa could help bring them back to the initial stages of their lives when Meghan gained entry into the royal family.

Both she and Harry had an enviable fan following and they would like to bring back those days. It seems the Duchess wants to project herself as one of the mothers around her. She does not mind sitting with them on the floor and hugging impoverished kids.

Archie sighting!



Meghan and Harry brought their four-month-old to meet beloved elder statesman Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa, this week. https://t.co/0FlVpGrlM0 pic.twitter.com/8GLODB48G9 — CNN International (@cnni) September 28, 2019

Change in Meghan’s attire

Meghan Markle is an American actor and her wedding to Prince Harry forced her to change her lifestyle.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Celebrities

She had to sacrifice many of her likes and embrace a new culture befitting that of the British royal family. Last year, she accompanied Harry for her first royal tour to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga. That time, she displayed a wardrobe of pricey goods. This time, she has gone in for down-to-earth items like a denim jacket and old dresses she wore during her pregnancy.

Prince Harry Continues Royal Tour in Botswana While Meghan Markle and Archie Stay in South Africa #PeopleNow pic.twitter.com/twAf0HlFdW — People (@people) September 26, 2019

Fox News also talks about the access given to the media to photograph their son Archie.

There was a lot of discontent among their fans and well-wishers about the artificial shield that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had created around the baby. Once in Africa, those have been relaxed and there are photographs that has captured the baby in various moods. These included their meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

The Queen is 'delighted'

According to Cosmopolitan, the African tour of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and baby Archie has impressed none other than the Queen herself.

She is reportedly "delighted" with how they have handled themselves on the tour. Their main appeal is towards influencing the youth, which is what the Queen wants. Both Harry and Meghan represent the new generation and, in the opinion of a Royal commentator, the Queen’s approval would mean a lot to them. In order to make the tour a huge success, their aides have done their homework meticulously because it is all about rebuilding their image.