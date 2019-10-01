Climate change is affecting our lives in many ways and it is not about hurricanes and typhoons but about Coffee, the refreshing drink for millions. There are big brands involved and coffee growers in Peru have sounded the alarm. They fear coffee could become a premium product because climate change is having a direct impact on its output. As a result, farmers are reportedly abandoning it and opting for alternate items that can withstand the prevalent climatic conditions.

In the opinion of experts, unless people take steps to arrest climate change, there could be a global crisis by 2050. By that time, up to half of the land demarcated to grow coffee might become unsuitable for this purpose.

Sky News says coffee lovers in the UK would feel the pinch because they are accustomed to the products from Peru. These are the delicate Arabica beans and the British love the varieties known as flat whites and cappuccinos.

The problem is with the climate that is playing spoilsport because these crops cannot withstand higher temperatures. Hence, farmers have to continuously search for higher and cooler land that is necessary for the plant.

Leaf rust, a fungus that kills 🌱 coffee, has become a big threat to farmers in recent years. 👩🏽🌾 👨🏾🌾 turn to 🐝 🍯 to restore the balance. It’s part of an @adaptationfund-supported initiative by @PNUDperu in 🇵🇪Peru!#InternationalCoffeeDay #ClimateAction https://t.co/YZiOmwYjX6 — UN Development (@UNDP) September 30, 2019

Effects of climate change on normal lives

People usually associate climate change with natural disasters like storms, floods, forest fires etcetera.

But it can also disrupt normal lives. Coffee from Peru is an example. Its survival depends on temperature of the surroundings and global warming is robbing it of its natural habitat. If the trend is not reversed, coffee could become an item of luxury in the UK. Obviously, business houses will consider how they can evolve strategies to help farmers. This is important because they have to struggle against climate change and the coffee they produce is not fetching reasonable prices.

That is forcing them to abandon coffee and switch over to other products.

Peruvian coffee farmers are abandoning the bean as climate change strikes: https://t.co/ir8maMolG0 #Peru — One News Page (@One_News_Page) October 1, 2019

Sky News makes a mention of another issue that coffee farmers face. This pertains to a disease that hampers proper production. An orange-colored dust covers the leaves. This is called leaf rust disease. As a result, the leaves fall off and prevent photosynthesis.

It struck five years back and destroyed crops in Piura. The output dropped drastically and forced many farmers to opt for varieties that are more resilient. These are usually of inferior quality and the customer has no other alternative but to accept them. Coffee from the Arabica bean of Peru is just one example of how climate change can ruin our lifestyle.

Coffee farmers in Peru surrender to climate change

According to the Belfast Telegraph, coffee farmers in Peru have been hit hard by a combination of climate change and crop disease.

It is taking a heavy toll on the production of Arabica beans used to manufacture coffee. Factors like extremes of temperature plus increased humidity and crippling market prices are forcing them to turn their attention to alternative sources of income. They are unable to harvest healthy crops and the result is a gradually dying market for their coffee.