Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accompanied by their son Archie will take a commercial flight for their first long haul journey to Africa. It will be a new beginning for the royal couple and, in the course of their visit, they will get enough opportunity to focus on subjects that are close to their hearts.

A British royal expert confided to a media outlet that the traditional welcome at the airport would be absent.

This will be because when they arrive, the president of South Africa will not be there to greet them. Harry and Meghan will, therefore, proceed to Cape Town. There they will view a workshop for children and women. The former will display their skills in self-defense and the latter on female empowerment. The royal couple will speak at the event and the subject matter will be their own selection.

Fox News says some observers look at this African tour as a chance for Harry and Meghan to overcome the bad publicity that has been dogging them of late.

Their last tour to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga was a rousing success. It was soon after their wedding and immediately after Meghan had announced her pregnancy. However, subsequently, some controversies have tarnished their image. This African tour could be a blessing in disguise.

Archie could play a major role

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s five-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor could play a major role in the royal tour of Africa.

Until now, the parents had kept the child out of the public eye to the extent possible. However, once in Africa, he could become a key player because infants have the power to attract attention and promote positive thinking in the media. It happened in the past with Prince Charles and Princess Diana during their tour of New Zealand with Prince William. Later, it was the turn of Prince George, the firstborn of Prince William during their visit to Australia and New Zealand in 2014.

The baby was less than a year old at the time. This time, it could be Archie.

Fox News mentions about the busy schedule of the royal couple. They have five engagements lined up daily. Harry will leave Cape Town and move on to Botswana, Angola, and Malawi. Meghan will stay behind with Archie to attend to her royal duties until Harry rejoins her in Johannesburg.

The Queen has a soft corner for Meghan

According to The Sun UK, a royal author has said the Queen "likes" Meghan Markle. The author David Starkey (74) is a fan of the Duchess of Sussex. He is a well-respected TV star and in his opinion, the Queen made the couple ambassadors for the Commonwealth shortly before their May 2018 wedding because she has a soft corner for Harry’s wife. She is in Rome with Harry to attend the wedding of her fashion designer friend.

The two of them will then leave for their tour of Africa with their son Archie. In South Africa, she is slated to speak on “gender violence.”