Coronavirus pandemic compelled the organizers of Tokyo Olympics 2020 to postpone it. The fresh date for the start of the Games is July 23. Japan has to think out of the box to host such an elaborate sporting event. It will involve thousands of athletes from all over the world. The authorities have to ensure the safety of all. The virus has infected more than 100 million people worldwide, and the death toll is more than two million. There has to be a foolproof system to guarantee participants' safety and all those associated with the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said - "Our task is to organize Olympic Games and not to cancel Olympic Games." He added that the IOC is determined to host a safe event.

Right now, many areas in Japan are facing a third wave of infection. Authorities have to evolve systems to extend protection to athletes as well as the citizens. It would be a challenge of no mean proportion because of a couple of factors. One of these is the substantial elderly population. The other is the slower-than-expected rollout of vaccines. In February 2020, there were fears of coronavirus having an adverse effect on the Tokyo Olympics.

CNN feels it is possible. It quotes the examples of UFC and the NBA last year. They proved that it is possible to conduct major sporting events during the pandemic by being creative. Ultimate Fighting Championship UFC shifted the venue of its fights to an island in Abu Dhabi. The National Basketball Association NBA moved to a Disney World campus and followed strict rules to keep the virus out.

As the saying goes – where there is a will, there is a way. However, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is a more massive and more complicated affair.

Challenges for Tokyo Olympics

The Games of 2020 would be different from that of Rio in 2016. There will be changes in the opening ceremonies apart from the competition itself. Mr. Dick Pound, the longest-serving member of the IOC, is oozing confidence.

In his opinion - "There are no certainties in life and what might happen with the virus." CNN says a major challenge would be to prepare for an influx of many athletes from across the world. They would have to be in quarantine once they arrive in Japan. Before that, they might have to remain in quarantine in their own country before boarding a flight to Japan.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has vowed the Games will go ahead. In March 2020, Japan said there would be no cancellation of Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Tokyo Olympics opening and closing ceremonies will be low key

Those who compete in the Olympics prepare for their entire lives. They want to leave their mark of supremacy and earn the laurels. In the Tokyo Olympics case, they might have to compromise on various aspects like training before their events. Coronavirus could disturb their schedules. CNN goes on to add participants will have to undergo tests at regular intervals. They can have limited interaction with others. There would be a ban on sightseeing in Tokyo or partying in the Olympic Village after athletes finish competing.

Moreover, while moving about in the Games village, they have to travel in designated vehicles and wear masks.

The opening and closing ceremonies will be low-key affairs. Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had described the Games as an opportunity for Japan to show its recovery from the 2011 earthquake, tsunami, and years of stagnating economic performance.

Cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics not on the cards

According to CNBC, many people are not in favor of holding the Games this year. There is apprehension that the influx of athletes could aggravate the coronavirus situation. Takeshi Minami, a prominent economic advisor to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, told a section of the media that it is possible to hold the Games provided people follow the basic guidelines.